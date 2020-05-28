Acton ADU launches the most pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) options in San Jose, CA

Build Ready ADU options reduce upfront design costs, consultant requirements, and the overall timeline for permitting and breaking ground on a backyard home. They also provide the assurance that an Acton ADU will be approved by the San Jose City Building Department.

Founder, Stan Acton shared, "We worked with the city of San Jose to provide homeowners a more efficient way to make their backyard homes a reality. Our Build Ready ADUs use proven building methods without the large upfront costs." These cost reductions include: architectural design, complete interior design packages in a variety of styles, engineering, as well as compliance with Title 24 energy requirements."

Stan Acton continued, "We've been at it for 30 years. Building an ADU is a big investment and our takeaway is that our Build Ready options help homeowners save both time and money where it counts, without compromising quality of their new home."

About Acton ADU

Acton ADU is a Northern California company founded by family housing advocate, Stan Acton. The company specializes in designing, navigating, and building personalized Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) for homeowners that want to benefit from a long-term family housing and investment plan.

Acton ADU is based out of Campbell, CA and serves 20 cities and jurisdictions in the San Francisco Bay Area's Silicon Valley for over 30 years.

Press Contact: James Parks, 4083691103, [email protected]

Website: https://actonadu.com

SOURCE Acton ADU

Related Links

https://actonadu.com

