Actor/Singer Carson Rowland Says Goodbye to Summer in New Single "Disappear ft. Taylor Castro" Out Today

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor/writer/singer Carson Rowland released "Disappear," a collaboration with labelmate Taylor Castro, via PMA Records this morning. Rowland and Castro have been writing songs together ever since they first met on the film set of Dream Killer. "Disappear" has a breezy, beachy vibe mixed with lamentful lyrics about good times coming to an end. "'Disappear' is the embodiment of nostalgia, the unadulterated lust for times prior. So listen, and remember." - Carson Rowland

Official Cover Art Carson Rowland in "Dream Killer" movie

Rowland is best known for his roles on Nickelodeon series I Am Frankie; ABC TV series American Housewife; and Netflix original series Sweet Magnolias. The multi-talented artist writes and records music in between filming, and he debuted his first single, "Game", earlier this year. "With music, I have the ability to express who I am. My EP is going to be called You Know Who You Are because it's written by me, and is about me and my interactions with people in my life. Songwriting gives me a way to express myself and my feelings that I can't find in acting."

STREAM HERE

LISTEN: SPOTIFY // YOUTUBE // APPLE MUSIC

FOLLOW: INSTAGRAM // FACEBOOK // TWITTER // WEBSITE

Please direct all media inquiries to Michelle Kirk at 919-219-3571 [email protected]

SOURCE Carson Rowland