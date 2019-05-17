Actress Diane Guerrero Joins vitafusion™ and The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation’s Commitment to Planting 200,000 Fruit Trees By 2020

"We are thrilled that actress and author Diane Guerrero and artist and activist, Ed Massey, have joined our mission this year, as they share the same passion of providing fresh, nutritious fruit to those who may not normally have access," says Laurie Kirchner, Director of Marketing at vitafusion. "The Fruit Tree Project, along with adding new organic options to our gummy vitamin supplement offerings, are all part of our long-term commitment to healthy people, communities and the environment to have a positive impact on our planet now and in the future."

The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation is an international nonprofit dedicated to planting fruit trees to benefit the environment and its inhabitants. Planting 200,000 fruit trees will generate more than 28 million pieces of fresh fruit and more than 33 million pounds of oxygen, every year, as well as reduce CO 2 and air pollution in communities that need it most.

Fruit trees have already been planted at public schools, city parks, community gardens, low-income neighborhoods, international hunger relief sites, and in hurricane-stricken areas. Previous fruit tree plantings include Houston, TX; Staten Island, NY; Bronx, NY; Miami, FL; El Salvador; and Uganda.

"We believe the planting, growth of the fruits and the education that accompanies the process can be used to empower residents to be more conscious of their environment and help them consider healthy lifestyles," says Juan Ramos, Executive Director of Southside United HDFC-Los Sures.

May 16th planting highlights at Los Sures included:

Actress and author Diane Guerrero , known for her roles in "Orange Is the New Black", "Jane the Virgin", and DC Universe's "Doom Patrol" discussed why advocating for good, fruitful nutrition is one of her top priorities.

, known for her roles in "Orange Is the New Black", "Jane the Virgin", and DC Universe's "Doom Patrol" discussed why advocating for good, fruitful nutrition is one of her top priorities. A colorful Portraits of Hope fruit mural on display at Los Sures by world-renowned artist Ed Massey serves as a nutritious and healthful reminder of what is to come as the orchard becomes established.

fruit mural on display at Los Sures by world-renowned artist serves as a nutritious and healthful reminder of what is to come as the orchard becomes established. A pop-up market including fresh fruit and samples of vitafusion ™ Organic, a new line of USDA certified organic supplements and certified vegetarian by the America Vegetarian Association that include: Women's Multi, Men's Multi, Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B-12. vitafusion™ Organic supplements do not contain artificial flavors or sweeteners, synthetic (FD&C) dyes, high-fructose corn syrup, gluten, dairy, soy, nuts, fish, or sugar coating. They're also Non-GMO Project Verified.

Upcoming 2019 plantings and educational workshops will take place in Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta, and with the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan and the White Earth Tribe in Minnesota.

"This cause is particularly close to my heart as I understand what it's like to grow up in a community with little access to good nutrition and fresh fruit/vegetables. Not only will the community be able to enjoy vital nutrition at arm's reach, fruit trees help sustain natural water resources, air pollutants are filtered so people can breathe easier, the soil quality improves, and communities can participate in everything from nutrition to farming together," says Guerrero. "This special planting produces nutrient-rich fruit, and further assists the community as they come together to enrich, develop and preserve a sustainable neighborhood now and for generations to come."

Learn how vitafusion is leading the way with the Fruit Tree Project at wedigfruittrees.com.

About vitafusion™:

vitafusion, America's #1 Gummy Vitamin Brand, is the only gummy vitamin brand with a fusion of natural fruit flavors, ChefsBest® award winning taste[1], and with proven absorption for vitamins C & D3+. We deliver the best vitamin experience – easy, tasty, and a joyful part of the day. vitafusion is a better way to vitamin.

For over 12 years, vitafusion™ has been supporting a happy and healthy lifestyle with our gummy vitamins and supplements. With more than 30 types of gummy vitamins available, vitafusion has been revolutionizing the dietary supplement industry with two simple words: "Vitamin Better."

About Fruit Tree Planting Foundation

The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation (FTPF) is an award-winning international nonprofit charity dedicated to planting fruit trees to alleviate world hunger, combat global warming, and improve the surrounding air, soil, and water. FTPF's unique mission benefits the environment, human health, and animal welfare—all at once.

+in products that contain those nutrients

[1] The ChefsBest® Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs. (Excludes the Simply Good line.)

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE vitafusion Gummy Vitamins