Actress Emily Deschanel Shares Her Plant-Based Journey On New Podcast

The Switch4Good Podcast series is co-hosted by Dotsie Bausch, Olympic silver medalist, and Alexandra Paul, a model, activist, and actress on Baywatch for five years, who recently launched a new practice as a health coach. Switch4Good, which Bausch formally launched in 2018, is a non-profit coalition of athletes, doctors, and coaches who advocate for the benefits of a dairy-free diet and share the often unreported science proving the health dangers of dairy products.

"Going dairy free is a life-affirming choice. It is healthier for our body, mind and soul. It is kinder to animals, humans and the earth's limited resources," said Dotsie Bausch. "By sharing our personal stories and the advice of healthy eating experts, we will continue to show that dairy is NOT a health food and offer help to those struggling with eating disorders. This podcast series is just one more step in our efforts to squash the lies and marketing gimmicks perpetuated by the dairy industry."

The podcast features Dotsie's personal revelations and life experiences as she conquered her own challenges with healthy eating to become a world-renowned, plant-based athlete. Alexandra also shares her journey, from the demands of acting to her current role as a prominent health coach. Joining them during the weekly series are various athletes, doctors, authors, plant-based chefs and health experts from around the country who provide insights on nutrition, athletic performance, and our relationship with food. As the co-hosts and guests examine the unhealthy, addictive and toxic relationship people create with their food, guidance is offered to the audience on physical, mental and emotional healing.

Emily Deschanel Featured in Switch4Good Podcast

You might know her as Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan on the smash television hit, "Bones," but today, Emily Deschanel is just playing her cool, laid back self as a mom, friend, and vegan. Learn what goes on behind the scenes of a film set as Alexandra and Emily discuss their experiences as vegan actresses and where they found red carpet-ready and vegan-friendly fashion. Emily also talks at length about her experience raising two young vegan kids and living with a not-quite-vegan husband.

"Being healthy, being kind to animals, and being kind to our environment that's, to me, the thing that motivates me the most," said Ms. Deschanel, who offer her personal story on the Switch4Good podcast titled Vegan Actress, Activist and Mom.

This episode includes:

Her work with the Adrienne Shelly Foundation , a nonprofit supporting women filmmakers

Navigating the acting world as a vegan and speaking up for yourself

Raising vegan kids and living with non-vegan significant others

"How I Became an Elephant" Documentary

This and future episodes are available for download at www.Switch4Good.org , iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher and all major podcast platforms.

About Switch4Good

Switch4Good is a non-profit advocacy coalition dedicated to telling the truth about the dangers of dairy. It first launched with a surprise television commercial, aired during the closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, that was a direct response to the dairy industry's sponsorship of the United States Olympic Team. Since then, more than one hundred athletes, doctors, allergists, nutritionists and trainers, have joined the Switch4Good coalition to further empower people to take control of their health and performance. The coalition shares personal stories, science-backed health advice and dairy-free recipes to a growing community of fans and followers. For more information, please visit switch4good.org .

About Dotsie Bausch

After conquering habits and addictions that nearly took her life, Dotsie Bausch rode onto the 2012 Olympic podium as the oldest athlete in history in her cycling discipline, a remarkable feat powered by her plant-based diet. Now retired from competition, she pours her passion into compassionate missions to change and save lives. For more information, please visit switch4good.org .

About Alexandra Paul

Alexandra Paul is a licensed health and wellness coach, certified by Wellcoaches Corporation and accredited by the American College of Sports Medicine. She is a graduate of the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies, with a certificate from Cornell University's plant-based nutrition program. Ms. Paul has appeared in 100 feature films and television programs, usually as the first or second female lead. She is internationally recognized for her 5-year starring role as Lt. Stephanie Holden in the TV series Baywatch . For more information, please visit alexandracoaching.com

About Emily Deschanel

Emily Deschanel is an American actress, director, and producer. She is best known for starring in the Fox crime procedural comedy-drama series Bones as Dr. Temperance Brennan since 2005.

