Actsoft, Inc. releases new Mobile Payments feature for flagship solution

Mobile Payments enables users to process payment information electronically on a smartphone or tablet within the MWP software application. Payments for goods or services are automatically transferred to a business's mobile payments account. Card reading using the Mobile Payments functionality is done with Bluetooth technology and the BBPOS Chipper™ 2X BT device. If this card-reader is not available, a customer's field workers can manually enter the information. For each transaction performed, both the mobile payments provider and Actsoft accept a small transaction fee.

"We are extremely excited to introduce the Mobile Payments capability to our flagship Mobile Workforce Plus software solution. The integration streamlines the customer's user experience by accessing Mobile Payments via a single application. Our valuable customers are now empowered to initiate service and work orders on our MWP application and create a workflow that culminates in collecting payment for services rendered," said Kevin Thigpen, Actsoft's chief operating officer.

Introducing Mobile Payments to the MWP platform's vast collection of features eliminates the need for multiple applications to process payment, as well as the inefficiencies of a single, stationary point-of-sale system. By making it possible to accept funds from customer locations, Mobile Payments helps companies enhance their clients' experiences and drive more revenue. Customers can remain confident, knowing their payment information is secured, protecting the data integrity and privacy of each transaction.

The release of Mobile Payments illustrates Actsoft's steadfast philosophy that businesses can truly manage all of their operations from a single application. Now, with users being able to accept payments directly from the field, companies gain a powerful new tool that helps them become even more versatile and efficient via digital transformation.

About Actsoft

Founded in 1996, Actsoft, Inc. is a leading software development company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. They specialize in the production of GPS-based mobile management applications for businesses with workers and vehicles on the go and provide a suite of enterprise solutions through all major wireless carriers to thousands of companies around the world. The company is the recipient of multiple Frost & Sullivan awards and was most recently voted one of Tampa Bay's Best Places to Work. For more information, visit Actsoft.com.

The Stripe name and logos are trademarks or service marks of Stripe, Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information on Stripe and its array of products and services, please visit www.stripe.com.

