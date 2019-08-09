Acuant Wins Company of the Year In The 2019 IT World Awards

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced recognition as Gold Winner in the Company of the Year: Security Services category in the 2019 IT World Awards®. The company also won Silver in the Identity and Access Management as a Service (IDaaS) category.

2018 was the most successful year in Acuant's history, which experienced 196 percent growth year-over-year. These wins come after taking the Bronze Stevie® award in June for the Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution category from the American Business Awards.

Acuant was also recognized in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Cloud Security, 2019 as a sample vendor under Identity Proofing and Corroboration. The report states, "Use a layered identity risk and trust assessment approach that analyzes endpoint and user data, metadata and behavior as it identifies linkages across and between entities interacting with multiple organizations. Favor vendors that combine multiple identity assessment layers and that provide plentiful identity data and intelligence. Apply identity corroboration techniques as appropriate for the risk context of a given interaction and work toward an intelligent orchestration of these capabilities in a 'just in time' fashion. This can reduce the cost of more expensive options (by invoking them more sparingly), improve the experience of the customer and limit criminals' view of all the identity validation tools available to your organization."*

"We see that the demand for digital identity verification solutions is only growing as more organizations evolve to digital businesses," said Yossi Zekri, Acuant President and CEO. "We believe Acuant has been delivering the fastest and most accurate document authentication on the market and we are excited about forthcoming innovations in our identity platform to continue to offer best in class solutions."

