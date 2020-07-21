Acumatica Named a Midmarket Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Midmarket Business ERP Applications

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a Leader in the authoritative IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized/Midmarket Business ERP Applications 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45972120). For the purposes of this analysis, IDC divided potential key measures for success into two primary categories: capabilities and strategies.

"This IDC study is a great acknowledgement of the huge R&D investment made by Acumatica to deliver a product that is both innovative and high on the usability scale," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "It accurately reflects the state of the Cloud ERP landscape and what we consistently hear from customers. Acumatica has a better solution for midmarket businesses than the old legacy ERP companies."

"Midmarket organizations today have many of the same issues as their larger enterprise counterparts," said Mickey North Rizza, program vice president for IDC's Enterprise Applications and Digital Commerce research practice, "without having the same budgets and resources. They need the right combination of pricing, functionality, and support for their growth businesses."

The IDC MarketScape analysts and authors observe that "business survival has become dependent on having a constant up-to-date view of the state of the business, which includes having the right modern ERP solutions that can be utilized anywhere and anytime as well as help the business navigate the journey through turbulent times and accelerated growth." The report then acknowledges Acumatica for its Innovation, Industry Focus, and Sophistication, as well as pointing out areas in which it can still improve. A similar assessment of more than twenty other ERP vendors then follows. The IDC study provides an assessment of prominent SaaS and cloud-enabled medium sized/midmarket business ERP software solutions and discusses what criteria are most important for companies to consider when selecting a system.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

SOURCE Acumatica

Related Links

http://www.acumatica.com

