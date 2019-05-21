Acumatica Repeats as Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has again been acknowledged as a Visionary in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises.

"Our customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores continue to lead the industry," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica, "and, as we believe this Gartner Magic Quadrant demonstrates, we're successfully competing with the world's biggest companies and best-known brands."

In this research report Gartner notes that "Clients often ask Gartner what value a cloud project to deliver core financial capabilities can provide, and whether it can deliver this value sooner than on-premises solutions. We find that, as more organizations are adopting cloud solutions, they are typically achieving a faster time to value than they did with on-premises solutions. This improvement is often achieved when cloud core financial system deployments are accompanied by financial modernization and transformation efforts that include best-practice process adoption and simplification."

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises, John Van Decker, Robert Anderson, Greg Leiter, 13 May 2019.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

