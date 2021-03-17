Acumatica Unveils Enhanced Functionality and Usability with its 2021 R1 Release

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the release of Acumatica 2021 R1, the first of its semiannual product updates. The release includes comprehensive updates that deliver superior usability and best-in-class functionality with its powerful, flexible cloud platform, to help customers gain a competitive edge.

"Acumatica delivers award-winning usability unrivaled in the industry," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "Acumatica consistently ranks highest in usability in the industry due to our modern UI and flexible workflows. As a 100% browser-based cloud ERP, users can access their data from any location using an internet-connected device. We value customer feedback, which is why many of the improvements in this release came from community suggestions on the Acumatica Feedback Site."

In 2021 R1, Acumatica continues to build out its comprehensive AI/ML mobile image recognition capabilities. Users can scan business cards with their mobile device camera and automatically create contacts within Acumatica's CRM. In addition, Acumatica enhanced dashboard side panels with ordering and visibility and enabled users to seamlessly navigate to external URLs from General Inquiry results. Now, Acumatica users are better equipped to deliver their best work in less time.

Acumatica is tailor made for midmarket growth businesses. The platform delivers intelligent, industry-focused business functionality with the mission-critical capabilities and productivity aids required for Commerce, Construction, Distribution, Field Service, Financials, CRM and Manufacturing. Acumatica provides best-in-class capabilities by embedding core functions into a single business-wide software suite.

In 2021 R1, Acumatica delivers new features and enhancements to all its industry editions.

Financials and CRM Highlights:

Simplify operations with centralized vendor management

Enhance the quality of CRM data with Acumatica's intelligent deduplication technology

Maximize potential sales and simplify support by tracking contacts on sales orders

Distribution and Commerce Edition Highlights:

Streamline cross-company sales with stock items and automatically create corresponding purchase orders and sales orders

Maximize product offerings to target markets through enhanced drop-ship workflows

Reduce collections by gathering commerce order risk data

Increase control through granular sync options with custom commerce fields

Manufacturing and Field Service Edition Highlights:

Access product lifecycle management capabilities through Arena integration

Make accurate delivery commitments to customers through APS capable-to-promise capabilities

Simplify cost tracking by linking AP bills to field service appointments

Boost customer responsiveness by simplifying field service invoice correction

Construction Edition Highlights:

Increase usability with Procore integration enhancements

Benchmark against peers and see how your company is performing with CFMA benchmark

Acumatica provides a future-proof cloud platform with native mobility, an intuitive user interface and unique features that connect easily to extended applications with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Acumatica's true cloud platform is optimized for performance, scalability and security.

Platform Highlights:

AI/ML-powered mobile image recognition for business cards

At-a-glance KPI tracking with a new speedometer on dashboards

Localization support for Canadian marketing including French-Canadian language

Optimize application workflows throughout the Acumatica suite with its workflow engine

ERP usability is a top priority for Acumatica. The cloud-based ERP solution is user-friendly, intuitive, customizable and mobile. With a modern UI and flexible workflows, it's the business management solution every business across every industry needs if they want to succeed in today's digital and pandemic-altered marketplace.

Customers interested in learning more about 2021 R1 can visit our website at https://www.acumatica.com/acumatica-2021-r1-virtual-launch-event/

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered.

