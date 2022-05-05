Acumentrics, Inc. to Exhibit at SOFIC, at the Tampa Convention Center

WALPOLE, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumentrics, Inc. has announced they will Exhibit at SOFIC, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL., Booth #131, in addition to a Private Demonstration Suite in the adjacent Embassy Suites, Frankland Boardroom May 17-19, 2022!



With over 28 years of proven performance, Acumentrics designs, manufactures, and integrates lightweight, rugged, portable, power solutions that provide Special Operations Forces with the autonomy to operate in contested environments, under any condition, with continuous availability! Whether plugged-in, on a remote mission, or during a power outage, rest assured your electronics will work properly and reliably at the tactical edge!



Known for their expertise in rugged power solutions for mission-critical applications, Acumentrics has recently introduced two new products, the Rugged Half-Rack UPS™, and a CE certified 1U Rugged UPS™.



"'Powering What Matters Most' has been a principal part in our growth strategy, and we are excited to showcase two new critical power systems that will provide the special operation warriors with a higher degree of autonomy when deployed in a contested area," said Kevin Johnson, Business Development Manager for Military Markets.



The CE Certified 1U Rugged UPS™ is the only auto-ranging Rugged UPS available on the market. If you need a worldwide deployable auto-ranging rugged UPS that is MIL and CE certified for your military and rugged industrial applications, you will want to view this unit! Key Features:

Continuous Output Power: 1500VA/1250W

N+1 Fault Tolerant Capability

User-Selectable Switch for Bonded of Floating AC Out Neutral

Lightweight & Portable

High Power Density

True Worldwide AC Input 100-264 VAC (47-440 Hz)

The 1000W Rugged Half-Rack UPS™ provides the required autonomous power needed by small form factor networking, communications, and computer platforms that are supporting "Quick at the Halt" and "On the Move" mounted and dismounted tactical missions. Key Features:

Lightweight & Portable – Only 12 Lbs.

Very High Power Density – 1000W DC

Designed to Work with Many Small Form Factor Modules

Removable Hot Swap Battery with Charge Level Indicator Button

True Worldwide AC Input 100-264 VAC (47-440 Hz)

In addition to Acumentrics' newest power line up, they will be demonstrating their proven line of Rugged Uninterruptible Power Supplies (RUPS) including the 1U, 2U, 3U, & 4U Rugged UPS options, Portable Power, Smart Power Distribution Units, and a full line of Operational Transit Cases for expeditionary missions!



"Here at Acumentrics, our military and DoD customers depend on the reliability of our systems. Our Acumentrics' team is focused and honored to be able to provide world class trusted, rugged power solutions to these teams and individuals - whose equipment, mission, and lives may depend on the integrity and reliability of our products," said Justin Genest, Acumentrics - Technical Account Manager (Military) US Army / US Air Force Veteran.

Be sure to stop by Booth #131 to meet the team, see a personal demonstration, and receive a free universal smartphone power cord. The Acumentrics team will be holding daily raffles for portable power bank chargers, t-shirts, and more!

For in-depth discussions, refreshments, and exclusive private demonstrations, please visit the Frankland Boardroom at the adjacent Embassy Suites Hotel which is accessible via the sky-bridge (2nd door on the left).

About Acumentrics, Inc. https://www.acumentrics.com/

Acumentrics, Inc., headquartered in Walpole, Massachusetts, has been a trusted market leader in critical power solutions used in military and commercial applications for over two decades. As the need to deploy computer grade electronics in an austere environments grew to support the military and humanitarian missions around the world, so did the need for a Military Grade Uninterruptible Power Supply "UPS" that could be used in harsh conditions, anywhere on the globe. Acumentrics was formed in 1994 to focus on the design, manufacture, and support of a purpose-built Military Grade Uninterruptible Power Supply which is commonly referred to as a Rugged Uninterruptible Power Supply (RUPS™). Over the years, Acumentrics Power Product Roadmap has grown to keep pace with the US DoD's and FMS's continued demand for Smaller, Lighter Weight and more Powerful UPSs ("SWaP") that can be found on hundreds of DoD and FMS Programs that support Shipboard, Undersea, Ground, Mobile, Airborne and UAV Applications.



