Acumium Celebrates Giving Tuesday with Launch of HackingKindness

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumium, a custom development and digital marketing agency, announces today the launch of HackingKindness, a site for our inaugural hackathon where organizations can nominate themselves or others for doing good in the world. The winner will receive donated time and expertise across five general areas: web design and development, search engine optimization (SEO), brand messaging, logo or creative asset design, and strategy and consulting.

Interested companies can complete a short nomination form by January 31st, 2019 on the HackingKindness site and tell Acumium why they (or someone else) deserve to win. A panel of Acumium employees will select and announce a winner by March 1st and begin planning in spring of 2019 for a hackathon style event. Employees will work with the winning company around key goals and needs, make a plan and implement the solution, all in just a few short days.

"We are so lucky to be surrounded by such caring and dedicated people in this community that are doing incredible work to change people's lives," says Dan Costello, CEO and Founder. "We see it every day. And we've been fortunate enough to work with a lot of those companies. But we want to do more. This concept allows us to take the same idea of giving back that we've lived day in and day out for over 17 years, and amplify it."

As a company, a few of Acumium's other acts of social good include stuffing backpacks for kids at the start of the school year, donating non-perishable food around the holidays, and collecting coats for donation as the weather gets colder. This year Acumium is also adopting a family through the YWCA, and volunteering with the Empty Stocking Club.

Acumium is a Madison, Wisconsin-based digital marketing, user experience, web design, and app development agency. We've been building custom solutions and powering growth for our clients for over 17 years.

Acumium

717 John Nolen Drive

Madison, WI 53713

608-571-1953

SOURCE Acumium

Related Links

http://www.acumium.com

