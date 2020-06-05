Acunetix Selects SYNNEX Corporation as U.S. Distribution Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acunetix , the pioneer in automated web application security software, announced today that it has selected SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, as a distribution partner in the United States. Customers now have the opportunity to sign up with SYNNEX as an Acunetix reseller. Acunetix resellers can also enjoy dedicated development, sales, marketing and technical support through SYNNEX.

"There are a growing number of web-related cybersecurity threats, and Acunetix provides an opportunity for SYNNEX customers to expand their portfolios and better serve their customer needs," said Kevin Abela, Vice President of Global Channel Sales for Acunetix. "This incredible product detects vulnerabilities that other technologies would miss, integrates within the development lifecycle, and frees up security teams to focus on other issues."

"Acunetix is an important addition to the SYNNEX line card as they deliver a business-oriented web vulnerability scanner solution that can operate on-premise or as a service," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America for SYNNEX Corporation. "We are confident many of our security partners will benefit from the solution as well as the dedicated services and support SYNNEX can offer."

For more information, visit here: Acunetix partner program .

About Acunetix

Acunetix is a global web security leader and the first company to build a fully dedicated and automated web vulnerability scanner. Over 4,000 companies worldwide trust Acunetix to protect their assets, align with their policies, and integrate with the development lifecycle. Acunetix brings an extensive feature-set of automated penetration testing tools, enabling security analysts to perform a complete vulnerability assessment, and repair detected threats. With global headquarters in Malta and North American headquarters in Austin, Texas, Acunetix customers include many Fortune 500 companies and include banking, education, healthcare, government, defense, and technology industries. For more information visit http://www.acunetix.com .

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com .

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Jodi Holzband, [email protected]

SOURCE Acunetix

Related Links

http://www.acunetix.com

