Acupath Launches COVID19 Testing in NY and Beyond

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acupath Laboratories, Inc., a leading provider of sub-specialized anatomic and molecular pathology services, announces the launch of COVID-19 testing utilizing the FDA EUA approved ThermoFisher TaqPath RT-PCR COVID-19 Combo kit.

With results available within 24 – 48 hours, Acupath's test is highly sensitive, as it is one of the few labs targeting regions of three coronavirus genes; orf-1ab, S protein, and N protein, as well as MS2 phage control.

"Thanks to the hard work of our team, we are now able to do our part and expand testing capabilities in the greater New York City area and beyond to help the region and country reopen," said Steve Kamalic, Chief Operating Officer.

John Cucci, Chief Sales Officer, added, "The timing of the launch of our test is crucial as new testing requirements were recently announced for patients scheduled for elective surgeries, as well as employees of nursing homes, rehab centers, assisted living facilities, and other healthcare entities."

For more information, email [email protected].

About Acupath Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1998 and based in Plainview, NY (Long Island), Acupath is a provider of sub-specialized anatomic pathology services focused on the following specialties; Urology, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Otolaryngology, Podiatry, and Hematology / Oncology. Acupath offers an extensive test menu on both a global and TC/PC basis, processes well over 150,000 specimens annually, and is the first lab worldwide to offer URO17™, an innovative new immunocytochemistry test for the detection of bladder cancer, recently designated as a "Breakthrough Device" by the FDA.

Contact:

Hillary Garcia

Media Relations

516-775-8103

[email protected]

SOURCE Acupath Laboratories, Inc.