Acupuncture Needles Market to reach US$ 200 Mn By 2031, Surge in Use of Acupuncture Technique for Treating Breathlessness in COVID-19 Patients to Drive Market, Opines TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popularity of acupuncture therapy is surging across the globe due to its effectiveness in supporting treatment of a wide range of health conditions such as headaches, migraines, arthritis, neck pain, back pain, muscle pain, menstrual cramps, knee pain, and sports injuries. Thus, growing adoption of this therapy is expected to translate into increased sales of acupuncture needles in the near future.

Copper, silver, stainless steel, and tinplate-galvanized iron are some of the materials used in the manufacturing of acupuncture needles.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) expected the global acupuncture needles market to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. Thus, the market is projected to reach US$ 200 Mn by 2031.

Acupuncture Needles Market: Key Findings

Manufacturers Spread Awareness on Acupuncture's Role in Treatment of Chronic Diseases

It is anecdotally evident that a combination of acupuncture therapy with other treatment techniques can offer effectual outcomes in patients with different health conditions such as osteoarthritis. As a result, companies operating in the global acupuncture needles market are spreading awareness about the advantages of the therapy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, thereby boosting their sales.

Market Witnesses Increased Inclination toward Disposable Acupuncture Needles

Of disposable and reusable acupuncture needles, major market players are experiencing high demand for disposable products. Low product cost and decreased risk of patient-to-patient diseases transmission are some of the key factors fueling the demand for disposable acupuncture needles.

Acupuncture Needles Market: Growth Boosters

Due to poor sleep habits and modern lifestyle of major share of populace, there is a notable growth in the prevalence of insomnia, exhaustion, or frequent waking up at night. Melatonin is a hormone that plays a key role in the sleep-wake cycle. Acupuncture is a popular conventional healing system that can boost the body's natural ability to create additional melatonin.

Acupuncture therapy can assist in restoring the natural process of fall and remain asleep easily. Growing awareness about the effectiveness of this therapy is projected to drive sales opportunities in the global acupuncture needles market.

In recent years, the prevalence of different chronic health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and autoimmune diseases is growing. There are many factors for these health issues, including alcohol consumption, antimicrobial resistance, smoking, and adoption of unhealthy & sedentary lifestyles. Rise in use of acupuncture therapy in the treatment of these health issues is fueling the demand for global acupuncture needles market players.

With surge in cases of severe health issues, the number of surgical procedures performed around the world has increased. As majority of surgical wounds are generally deep, painful, and large, the acupuncture therapy is increasingly being adopted for effectual relief to such patients. Moreover, it is found to be useful in supporting patients mentally as well. Rising use of acupuncture to deal with the post-surgical trauma is likely to bolster expansion prospects of the global acupuncture needles market in the years to come.

Acupuncture Needles Market: Key Players

The study performs profiling some of the key players operating in the acupuncture needles market. Thus, the research document provides vital information such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of all players profiled in the market report.

Some of the key players in the acupuncture needles market are:

AcuMedic

3B Scientific

Scientific Dana Medical Co., Ltd.

asia-med GmbH

Suzhou Hualun Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.

Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Zhongjing Life & Science Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Jiajian Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Changchun Aikang Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Shinylink ( Shanghai ) Industrial, Inc.

) Industrial, Inc. DongBang AcuPrime

MeyerDC

Global Acupuncture Needles Market: Segmentation

Acupuncture Needles Market, by Type

Disposable



Reusable

Acupuncture Needles Market, by Material

Silver



Copper



Tinplate-galvanized Iron



Stainless Steel



Others

Acupuncture Needles Market, by Application

Arthritis



Back Pain, Neck Pain, or Muscle Pain



Headaches & Migraines



Knee Pain



Menstrual Cramps



Sports Injuries



Others

Acupuncture Needles Market, by End-user

Hospital



Acupuncture Clinics



Others

Acupuncture Needles Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

