Acura Dominates Luxury in 2020 KBB '5-Year Cost to Own' Awards

The KBB 5-Year Cost to Own Awards honor new vehicles and brands with the lowest projected cost of ownership, based on Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own data for new cars over an initial five-year ownership period. According to KBB, Acura had "several key models in its lineup perform well above the segment average in many vehicle ownership cost categories."

The Acura ILX is the #1 retail model in segment, finished 2019 with its best sales performance in four years, up 30 percent, and was also the fastest growing model in segment in 20191. Acura's MDX is the best-selling 3-row luxury SUV of all-time and 2019 marked its eighth consecutive year of sales over 50,000 units2.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

