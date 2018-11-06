NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acute Ischemic Stroke: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027



Sales of drugs in the AIS market (including TIA) were approximately $7.2B in 2017 in the 8MMthe US, five major European countries (5EU: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and China. The US was the largest market, with sales of $3.4B, representing 47% of all sales from the 8MM. The highest-selling drug in the market was Roche's Activase (alteplase), which generated sales of $1.2B in the 8MM in 2017.



Stroke is caused by the interruption of the blood supply to the brain, usually because a cerebral blood vessel ruptures and bleeds (hemorrhagic stroke) or is blocked by a clot (ischemic stroke), which obstructs blood flow and oxygen and nutrients from reaching the brain, causing death of the local brain tissue (infarction). Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death worldwide and a common cause of dementia, associated with significant social and economic impact.



The Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) market is about to enter an exciting phase over the next decade with novel therapies entering the market that are designed to improve stroke outcome. Global sales in the Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) market are expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% till 2027. The main drivers of growth will be the launch of three novel neuroprotective agents (NA-1, BIIB093, and 3K3A-APC) and one stem cell therapy (MultiStem) aimed at improving clinical outcome post-stroke when given in the acute phase of stroke, along with Activase or endovascular treatment (EVT) or both. One stem cell therapy, SB623, is designed to reduce disability in patients with chronic stroke, potentially given years after the initial event.



