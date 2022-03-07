Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market size in APAC to grow by USD 277.03 Million | Driven by high incidence of acute myeloid leukemia | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market in APAC is fragmented due to the presence of many local and global players. These vendors are consistently investing in the latest technologies to develop advanced treatment options for AML. Vendors are partnering with research organizations and hospitals for R&D and are participating in various scientific conferences to showcase their products. They are also focusing on other aspects such as product approvals, M&A, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.

Agios Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Regional Market Analysis

China will provide maximum growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. According to our research report, the country will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026. The increasing demand for personalized drugs and the expected approvals between 2020 and 2023 of several therapies will be crucial in driving the growth of the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market in APAC. However, the market will witness faster growth in India during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By type, the market share by the chemotherapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the availability of many chemotherapy drugs for AML in APAC. Also, the presence of large pharmaceutical players such as Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc, with highly effective chemotherapy drugs for the treatment of AML will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The acute myeloid leukemia (AML) treatment market is primarily driven by the high incidence of AML. Countries in APAC have been experiencing a rise in the number of AML cases over the years. For instance, in 2021, the estimated number of new cases in Australia was 4,903. Similarly, every year in New Zealand, around 700 adults and 40 children are diagnosed with leukemia. The high incidence of the condition is increasing the demand for drugs to treat AML, which is driving the growth of the market.

However, the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in many developing countries in APAC will reduce the growth potential in the market. Many developing and underdeveloped economies in APAC lack proper healthcare infrastructure due to limited healthcare budgets. This has limited the number of healthcare institutions that use advanced radiotherapy systems for cancer treatment, which is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Market in APAC: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.83% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 277.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.56 Regional analysis China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 40% Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Agios Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis: Pharmaceuticals

2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

2.2.2 Integration and product development

2.2.3 Manufacturing

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million $)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Type- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Type

5.3 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Chemotherapy- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Chemotherapy- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Stem cell transplantation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Stem cell transplantation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Stem cell transplantation- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Others- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 30: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 31: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 32: Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High incidence of acute myeloid leukemia

8.1.2 Advancements in pharmacology and molecular biology in APAC

8.1.3 Rising adoption of generic drugs

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations

8.2.2 Complications related to chemotherapy

8.2.3 High cost of treatment

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 CAR T-cell therapy for AML

8.3.2 Approval of new treatment methods

8.3.3 Increase in awareness programs

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors Covered

Exhibit 47: Vendor Landscape

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 49: AbbVie Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: AbbVie Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 51: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: AbbVie Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Agios Inc.

Exhibit 53: Agios Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Agios Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Agios Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 56: Agios Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 57: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 58: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Astellas Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 60: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 67: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 68: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 71: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview

Exhibit 72: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 73: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 75: Novartis AG - Overview

Exhibit 76: Novartis AG - Business segments

Exhibit 77: Novartis AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 79: Pfizer Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Pfizer Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 91: Pfizer Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 92: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology

Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

