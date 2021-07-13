Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market to Exhibit Promising Growth at a 22% CAGR Fueled by Increasing Incidence and Imminent Launches of the Novel Therapies During the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Acute Myeloid Leukemia market report also proffers an analysis of the current Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Research Report

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market will increase because of an upsurge in research and development, enriched understanding of the disease, increased AML incidence, and imminent launches of the drugs. However, the AML market growth might be hindered due to the high cost of therapy, toxic therapies, limitations in designing clinical trials, and low survival rates.

of the drugs. However, the AML market growth might be hindered due to the The AML treatment landscape has remained virtually unchanged for almost five decades. There have been recent approvals in frontline patient's intensive chemotherapy eligible patients such as VYXEOS (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), RYDAPT (Novartis), MYLOTARG (Pfizer), and ONUREG (BMS), and in ineligible patients Daurismo (Pfizer), TIBSOVO (Agios Pharma), and VENCLEXTA (Abbvie). Approvals relapsed/refractory and salvage settings include IDHIFA (BMS), XOSPATA (Astellas Pharma), and the recent approval of VANFLYTA (Daiichi Sankyo).

Approvals relapsed/refractory and salvage settings include and the recent approval of Despite the new therapies, there are several limitations associated with the current milieu of drugs. The high relapse rate in the high-risk population remains a significant concern. The overall survival in the elderly population remains relatively low.

Various new therapies are in development with a focus on mentioned limitations of the currently approved drugs. Some of the most prominent ones include ASTX 727 (Astex Pharmaceutical), CPI-613 (Rafael Pharmaceuticals), CX-01 (Chimerix), APL-106 (GlycoMimetics Incorporated), Quizartinib (Daiichi Sankyo), MLN-4924 (Millennium Pharmaceuticals), Iomab-B (Actinium Pharmaceuticals), SLS-001 (Sellas Life Sciences), ARO-002 (Arog Pharmaceuticals), MGD-006 (MacroGenics), FT-2102 (Forma Therapeutics), DF9-10917 (Delta-Fly Pharma) and SNDX-5613 (Syndax Pharmaceuticals).

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs Market Analysis

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), also known as acute myelocytic leukemia, acute myelogenous leukemia, acute granulocytic leukemia, and acute non-lymphocytic leukemia, is a heterogeneous hematologic malignancy characterized by the clonal expansion of myeloid blasts in the peripheral blood, bone marrow, and/or other tissues.

DelveInsight estimates that the total Acute Myeloid Leukemia incidence in the 7MM was estimated to be 42,301 cases in 2021. Also, the males appear to have a predisposition to AML, so a higher percentage of patients was observed in males than females.

The Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Acute Myeloid Leukemia Diagnosed Cases

Gender-specific Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Age-specific Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Genetic Mutation-specific Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiological Analysis

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market

Treatment of most Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients typically consists of two chemotherapy (chemo) phases: remission induction (induction) and consolidation (postremission therapy).

If the patients are not cured with the induction treatment, then a second, similar course of chemotherapy called reinduction can be tried. If this is also not helpful, treatment with other chemo drugs or more intensive chemo may be tried. A stem cell transplant may be an option for some patients. If the patients are still not cured, they may consider taking part in a clinical trial of newer treatments.

Although the Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment arena is quite active and various trials are underway to treat patients, continuous efforts are further needed to develop novel drugs which would be more effective and less toxic. Along with that, support from the government and industry support are also necessary.

The AML market has a promising outlook with emerging therapies. Various new therapies are in development, and some of the most prominent ones include ASTX 727, CPI-613, CX-01, APL-106, Quizartinib, MLN-4924, Iomab-B, SLS-001, ARO-002, MGD-006, FT-2102, DF9-10917, and SNDX-5613.

Despite the new therapies, there are several limitations associated with the current milieu of drugs. The high relapse rate in the high-risk population remains a significant concern. The overall survival in the elderly population remains relatively low. The multitude of chromosomal and genetic abnormalities makes the AML treatment a challenging prospect as the heterogeneous nature of disease renders targeted agents vulnerable. The intensive chemotherapy treatments used for the indication have serious side effects that many older patients cannot tolerate.

To conclude, the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market will escalate since there has been advancing progress in understanding the genomic, proteomic, and metabolomic alterations of disease. The possibility of developing personalized therapy with improved clinical benefits is growing. Also, the incidence of Acute Myeloid Leukemia tends to increase over some time. Moreover, there has been a dramatic increase in much-needed research, including the approval of several products and ongoing clinical investigations for future therapies. The introduction of new drugs and increased access to therapies is expected to drive Acute Myeloid Leukemia market growth. The approval of novel therapies will serve a much larger patient pool and have demonstrated improved response in their target populations in several pivotal clinical trials, with some also demonstrated improved overall survival.

Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Abbvie, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, AstraZeneca, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Chimerix, Takeda, Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc., Delta-Fly Pharma, GlycoMimetics Incorporated, BerGenBio ASA, MacroGenics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Arog Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Clear Creek Bio Inc., CellCentric Ltd., Biosight Ltd, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Curis, Inc., NexImmune Inc., Immunomedics, Inc, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Aprea Therapeutics, Immunicum, DCPrime BV, GT Biopharma, Inc., Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Cardiff Oncology, Bio-Path Holdings, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Aptevo Therapeutics, Synimmune GmbH, GEMoaB Monoclonals, ImmunoGen, Inc., AGC Biologics S.p.A., Precigen, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Xencor, Celgene, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Key Insights 2 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report Introduction 3 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Acute Myeloid Leukemia 5 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Disease Background and Overview 6 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Organizations contributing towards Acute Myeloid Leukemia 8 Case Reports of AML 9 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patient Journey 10 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Marketed drugs 10.1 Daurismo (Glasdegib): Pfizer 10.2 IDHIFA (Enasidenib): Bristol Myers Squibb 10.3 TIBSOVO (Ivosidenib): Agios Pharmaceuticals 10.4 VENCLEXTA (Venetoclax): Abbvie 10.5 VYXEOS (Daunorubicin and Cytarabine): Jazz Pharmaceuticals 10.6 XOSPATA (Gilteritinib): Astellas Pharma 10.7 MYLOTARG (Gemtuzumab ozogamicin): Pfizer 10.8 RYDAPT (Midostaurin): Novartis Oncology 10.9 VANFLYTA (Quizartinib): Daiichi Sankyo 10.10 ONUREG (Azacitidine): Bristol Myers Squibb 11 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Therapies 11.1 Inqovi (ASTX727 [Decitabine and cedazuridine]): AstraZeneca/Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 11.2 Dociparstat sodium (DSTAT, CX-01): Chimerix 11.3 Pevonedistat (TAK-924, MLN4924): Takeda 11.4 Devimistat (CPI-613): Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.5 Radgocitabine (DFP-10917): Delta-Fly Pharma 11.6 Uproleselan: GlycoMimetics Incorporated 11.7 Bemcentinib: BerGenBio ASA 11.8 Flotetuzumab (MGD006): MacroGenics 11.9 SNDX-5613: Syndax Pharmaceuticals 11.10 Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals 11.11 Olutasidenib (FT-2102): Forma Therapeutics 11.12 Galinpepimut-S: Sellas Life Sciences Group 11.13 Iomab-B: Actinium Pharmaceuticals 12 Other AML Promising Therapies 12.1 Brequinar: Clear Creek Bio Inc. 12.2 CCS1477: CellCentric Ltd. 12.3 Aspacytarabine (BST-236): Biosight Ltd. 12.4 Azacitidine and Cedazuridine (ASTX030): Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 12.5 CA-4948: Curis, Inc. 12.6 NEXI-001: NexImmune Inc. 12.7 OPB-111077: Immunomedics, Inc. 12.8 Alvocidib: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. 12.9 Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation 12.10 Eprenetapopt (APR-246): Aprea Therapeutics 12.11 DCP-001: Immunicum/DCPrime BV 12.12 GTB-3550 (OXS-3550): GT Biopharma, Inc. 12.13 HM43239: Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company Limited 12.14 Onvansertib (PCM-075): Cardiff Oncology 12.15 Prexigebersen (Liposomal Grb2 Antisense, BP1001): Bio-Path Holdings 12.16 Lintuzumab-Ac225 (Actimab-A/Ac-225): Actinium Pharmaceuticals 12.17 APVO436: Aptevo Therapeutics 12.18 FLYSYN: Synimmune GmbH 12.19 GEM333: GEMoaB Monoclonals 12.20 IMGN632: ImmunoGen, Inc. 12.21 MLM-CAR44.1 T-Cells (CD44v6): AGC Biologics S.p.A. 12.22 PRGN-3006: Precigen, Inc. 12.23 Sabatolimab (MBG453): Novartis Pharmaceuticals 12.24 Vibecotamab (XmAb14045): Xencor, Inc./Novartis 12.25 GSPT1 CELMoD (CC-90009): Celgene/Bristol Myers Squibb 13 Acute Myeloid Leukemia 7 Major Market Analysis 13.1 The United States Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size 13.2 EU-5 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size 13.2.1 Germany Market Size 13.2.2 France Market Size 13.2.3 Italy Market Size 13.2.4 Spain Market Size 13.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 13.3 Japan Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size 14 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers 15 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Barriers 16 Acute Myeloid Leukemia SWOT Analysis 17 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Unmet Needs 18 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Acute Myeloid Leukemia KOL Views 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size

View Related Reports

DelveInsight's Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline landscape. BioSight, GlycoMimetics, Novartis, Takeda, Menarini Group, ImmunoGen are some of the key pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline.

DelveInsight's Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML) - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML) Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (R/R AML) market.

DelveInsight's Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of the disease. Intra-Cellular Therapies, NeuroRx, Lundbeck, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, are involved in Bipolar Disorder drug development.

DelveInsight's Palmar Hyperhidrosis - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. Notable companies such as Atacama Therapeutics, Dermira, Inc. are developing Palmar Hyperhidrosis therapies.

DelveInsight's Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. Kye companies involved are VBL Therapeutics, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, and others.

Browse Blog Posts

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP