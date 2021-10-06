Acute Ocular Pain Market to Showcase Strong Growth Prospects at an 8.93% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Asserts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Acute Ocular Pain Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Acute Ocular Pain historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Acute Ocular Pain market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Acute Ocular Pain market report also proffers an analysis of the current Acute Ocular Pain treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Acute Ocular Pain Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Sylentis, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Acute Ocular Pain treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Acute Ocular Pain treatment outlook. Dextenza is the first FDA-approved intracanalicular insert, a novel route of administration, which proffers the drug to the eye's surface without the requirement for eye drops.

is the first FDA-approved intracanalicular insert, a novel route of administration, which proffers the drug to the eye's surface without the requirement for eye drops. Lotemax SM was approved in February 2019 , is a corticosteroid indicated to treat postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

was approved in , is a corticosteroid indicated to treat postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Inveltys , a corticosteroid, was approved to treat postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery in August 2018 . BromSite , a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), was approved in April 2016 to treat postoperative inflammation and prevent ocular pain in cataract surgery patients.

, a corticosteroid, was approved to treat postoperative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery in . , a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), was approved in to treat postoperative inflammation and prevent ocular pain in cataract surgery patients. Among all the potential therapies, Dextenza, Inveltys, Lotemax SM, and APP13007 target the cataract surgery patient pool experiencing Acute Ocular Pain. Whereas, Reproxalap and Tivanisiran will be targeting the pool of dry eye disease (DED) having acute ocular pain. As APP13007 is also targeting the cataract surgery patient pool, with its expected launch, it will face competition with the already approved drugs such as Dextenza, Inveltys, and Lotemax SM, and affect their market size.

target the cataract surgery patient pool experiencing Acute Ocular Pain. Whereas, will be targeting the pool of dry eye disease (DED) having acute ocular pain. As is also targeting the cataract surgery patient pool, with its expected launch, it will face competition with the already approved drugs such as Dextenza, Inveltys, and Lotemax SM, and affect their market size. The Acute Ocular Pain market is expected to grow by factors such as an increase in the patient pool, research, and development of drugs with an expected entry of these emerging therapies. However, the availability of off-label therapies , the lack of advancement in clinical trials, and the ocular drug delivery systems may impede the Acute Ocular Pain market.

of drugs with an of these However, the , the in clinical trials, and the may impede the Acute Ocular Pain market. Reproxalap and Tivanisiran (SYL1001) are the only upcoming therapies targeting the Dry Eye Disease (DED) patient pool and hence will be competing with each other. In their clinical results, it was observed that these successfully managed age ocular pain in the case of DED. Reproxalap is considered to capture the most significant Acute Ocular Pain market among the upcoming therapies because it will be targeting the overall patient pool of DED, while others like APP13007 will be targeting only acute postoperative cases.

Eye pain is a myriad of symptoms ranging from sharp pain in the eye to mild discomfort or itching in the eyes. Eye pain or ocular pain can be differentiated into chronic ocular pain and acute ocular pain.

DelveInsight estimates that the total cases of Acute Ocular Pain were 15,029,051 cases in the 7MM in 2020, which might increase in 2030. It was also observed that the condition affects males and females equally.

The Acute Ocular Pain Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Number of Cases of Several Eye Disorders

Number of Cases of Acute Ocular Pain in Major Eye Disorders

Acute Ocular Pain Treatment Market

Currently, NSAIDs, Steroids, and others (Antibiotics) are used for Acute Ocular Pain management. These therapies are further classified into monotherapies and combination therapies. In combination therapies, the combination of Antibiotics + Steroids, NSAIDS + Antibiotics + Steroids, and others (Antibiotics + NSAIDs; Steroids + NSAIDs) are prescribed by the physicians as off-label therapies for the management of Acute Ocular Pain.

Dextenza, Inveltys, and Lotemax SM are the recently approved drugs that indicated cataract surgery post-operative pain management. All these three therapies were launched in the US market in 2019.

The Acute Ocular Pain market dynamics are anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as APP13007 (Formosa Pharmaceuticals ), Tivanisiran (Sylentis), and Reproxalap (Aldeyra Therapeutics).

Reproxalap and Tivanisiran (SYL1001) are the only upcoming therapies targeting the Dry Eye Disease patient pool, and hence will be competing with each other.

One of the most promising drugs in clinical development is Reproxalap. The drug is in the phase III stage of development for Dry Eye Disease cases; the drug was effective in ocular pain management in Dry Eye Disease patients. The drug is expected to target all the Dry Eye Disease patients having pain, while the rest upcoming drugs target only a small segment of patients suffering from acute pain.

There remain ample opportunities for new molecules with novel mechanisms of action. Collaborative studies applying new methods will provide novel insights into disease mechanisms with the potential to develop more targeted therapeutics.

Acute Ocular Pain Market Analysis

The Acute Ocular Pain market will expand since strong guidelines and management have been described for differential Acute Ocular Pain diagnosis with increased research and development for better treatment options. Besides that, the current market does not have an approved therapy so, most of the available treatments target the disease-causing acute ocular pain, thus creating lucrative market opportunities. Nevertheless, the Acute Ocular Pain market will be hampered by the minimal treatment options, making it difficult for the patients and practitioners. In addition to that, the major threat is the availability of various off-label drugs, NSAIDs and corticosteroids, in the market, which reduces pain and inflammation in the eye. Ocular drug delivery is also one of the significant challenges faced by pharmacologists and formulation scientists as the delivery of drugs to the targeted ocular tissues is restricted by various precorneal, dynamic and static ocular barriers. The lack of clarity about the disease epidemiology and its characteristics for patients suffering are the major drawbacks for the Acute Ocular Pain market growth.

Scope of the Acute Ocular Pain Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Acute Ocular Pain Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Acute Ocular Pain Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Acute Ocular Pain: Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Sylentis, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Acute Ocular Pain Key Insights 2 Acute Ocular Pain Report Introduction 3 Acute Ocular Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Acute Ocular Pain 5 Acute Ocular Pain Market: Future Perspective 6 Acute Ocular Pain Disease Background and Overview 7 Acute Ocular Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 7.1 The United States 7.2 EU5 Countries 7.2.1 Germany 7.2.2 France 7.2.3 Italy 7.2.4 Spain 7.2.5 The United Kingdom 7.3 Japan 8 Organizations contributing towards Acute Ocular Pain 9 Acute Ocular Pain Patient Journey 10 Acute Ocular Pain Marketed Products 10.1 Dextenza (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert): Ocular Therapeutix 10.2 Inveltys (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension/KPI-121): Kala Pharmaceuticals 10.3 BromSite (bromfenac ophthalmic solution): Sun Pharmaceutical 10.4 Lotemax SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel): Bausch & Lomb 10.5 Prolensa (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%: Bausch & Lomb 11 Acute Ocular Pain Emerging Therapies 11.1 APP13007: Formosa Pharmaceuticals 11.2 Reproxalap: Aldeyra Therapeutics 11.3 Tivanisiran (SYL1001): Sylentis 12 7MM Acute Ocular Pain Market Analysis 12.1 The United States Acute Ocular Pain Market Size 12.2 EU-5 Acute Ocular Pain Market Size 12.2.1 Germany Market Size 12.2.2 France Market Size 12.2.3 Italy Market Size 12.2.4 Spain Market Size 12.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 12.3 Japan Acute Ocular Pain Market Size 13 KOL Views 14 Acute Ocular Pain Market Drivers 15 Acute Ocular Pain Market Barriers 16 SWOT Analysis of Acute Ocular Pain 17 Acute Ocular Pain Unmet Needs 18 Acute Ocular Pain Market Access 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

