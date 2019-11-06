ACUVA Technologies Commended by Frost & Sullivan for IntenseBeam™, Its Innovative UV-LED-based Water Purification Technology

"Acuva's patented design allows for precise control of optics, hydrodynamics, and kinetics within the UV chamber to deliver an intense beam of UV directly into flowing water. It has since developed a suite of products that integrate its IntenseBeam™ technology to provide reliable UV-LED water disinfection solutions," said Fredrick Royan, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "Acuva manufacturers its proprietary water purification systems with high-quality stainless steel, offering superior durability while eliminating product degradation and maintenance. Product performance is not affected by scaling as IntenseBeam™ technology does not rely on reflective surface properties. The systems also have a self-cleaning feature that activates every 12 hours, ensuring the required maintenance is minimal."

In 2018, Acuva released the Eco 1.5 Water Purifier system, a consumer UV-LED water purification system, which sterilizes water-borne pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and cysts that can pass through filters. The Eco 1.5 comfortably fits beneath sinks and has a flow rate of 1.5 litres per minute, and grew in popularity in the recreational marine and recreational vehicle markets for its compact size and ability to make access to safe drinking water easy in off-grid applications. Acuva's IntenseBeam™ technology also appears in its Strike UV-LED Module Platform for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Strike incorporates a flexible design that is customizable to OEM-specific flow rate and disinfection requirements, which enables easy integration into a range of water, ice, and beverage dispensing appliances. Strike modules can be configured to various flow rates up to 6 litres per minute and can deliver disinfection rates up to 99.9999% to protect health and safety.

Acuva backs up its solutions with seamless customer service experiences. Its customer service process for its OEM customers includes a thorough needs analysis and engineering support for integration, through to marketing support. The company also aims to impact communities that do not have access to potable water.

Early in 2019, Acuva entered a partnership with the largest drinking water fountain and water dispenser manufacturer in the Philippines to install Strike UV-LED water disinfection in schools, shopping malles, restaurants, factories, and resorts. With each installation of Strike reducing the need 1.2 million single-use water bottles over its lifetime, this partnership meant a significant win against the war on plastic waste in the region. Even larger partnerships with OEMs in China, India and Europe solidified later the same year, multiplying the positive effect that Acuva's technology can bring to the world through long lasting, chemical-free water disinfection.

"Acuva is rapidly replicating its success in other parts of the world through new partnerships. Its business development team has grown to include personnel with focus areas in the Asia-Pacific region (specifically Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan), Europe, and Latin America," noted Royan. "Acuva offers strong environmental benefits through improved drinking water treatment, eliminating toxic chemical emissions associated with legacy UV-lamp technologies, and single-use plastic waste reduction; thus, establishing its dominance and long-term growth prospects in the water purification market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

