ACV Auctions ranked in top 20 on 2018 "Top Company Cultures" list presented by Entrepreneur and Energage

BUFFALO, N.Y. , Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACV Auctions Inc., the leading dealer-to-dealer, online wholesale auction platform, was recently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's Top Company Cultures list, a comprehensive ranking of U.S.-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures that was created in partnership with employee engagement platform and service provider Energage. The Top Company Cultures list placed ACV Auctions in the top 20 in the medium-size company category. ACV Auctions is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations and directly impacts company success.

"We are determined to be the best place to work and grow," said ACV Auctions CEO George Chamoun. "As a company that has added over 200 teammates in the past year, we've found the best way to foster an environment of mutual respect and collaboration is to hire happy, enthusiastic people who want to grow with us. At ACV the opportunities are endless, so we ensure everyone has what they need to get to where they want to be, and we try our best to make it fun along the way."

"Great company cultures don't happen by accident. They happen because leaders understand how to create excellent working environments, and how to make everyone share the same mission," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 2018 Top Company Cultures list is a great celebration of companies that are doing it right, and should serve as inspiration for everyone who leads a team."

The full list, presenting a total of 150 companies categorized as small, midsize or large companies, is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"Becoming a Top Company Cultures winner isn't something an organization can buy," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "It's an achievement organizations have to work for. Based on our decade of research, we have come to view workplace culture as the only remaining sustainable competitive business advantage. Great strategies can be copied, but culture cannot."

Employees took online surveys, and the honorees were determined and ranked based solely on their survey feedback scores. Each company was measured in response to 24 questions on subject matters such as connection, alignment, effectiveness, leadership and management, as well as basics such as pay, benefits and flexibility.

To be considered for the ranking, the companies must have had at least 35 employees, have been founded before Jan. 1, 2016, must be founder-led (at least 10 percent ownership of the company), and be headquartered in the U.S. There was no cost to participate in the survey. Individual employee responses were anonymous.

To view ACV Auctions in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/top-company-culture.

About ACV Auctions

ACV is an online, wholesale vehicle auctioning platform that provides franchise and used-car dealerships a more effective and efficient method of buying and selling wholesale vehicles through individual, 20-minute auctions. The technology modernizes auction operations including account and title management, floor plan purchasing, arbitration, and logistics facilitation. The company strives to be the most trusted source in the industry for dealers to buy and sell wholesale vehicles. To learn more, visit www.acvauctions.com.

