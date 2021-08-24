ACV Sponsors 2021 National Independent Dealers Association Convention And Expo

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is pleased to join the National Independent Auto Dealers Association for the 2021 Convention and Expo in San Antonio, TX as a presenting sponsor of the keynote speech and host to various workshops and panels.

ACV's flagship product offering ACV Auctions will proudly participate in the 2021 NIADA Convention and Expo as the presenting sponsor of the keynote speech by Dallas Cowboys football legend Michael Irvin on August 25 at 4:15 - 5:15 p.m. CT in the Stars at Night Ballroom at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The three-time Superbowl winner will then join the ACV Auctions team at Booth #601 for photo opportunities with attendees from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. CT immediately following his speech.

ACV Auctions is thrilled to offer first-time buyers an exciting package of credits and giveaways. Attendees simply head to the ACV Auctions booth in order to scan a QR Code to sign-up (or visit acvauctions.com/niada-21) and then new registrants will receive $350 in buying credits*! New customers will also receive a $200 Amazon gift card after first purchase.

Attendees can also catch the ACV Auctions team weighing in on the used car industry at various workshops and panels throughout the convention and expo:

Tuesday, August 24:

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Advances in Certification: New Enhancements to NIADA's CPO Program (Panel), with VP of Business Development Randy Barone and other industry experts

Wednesday, August 25:

10 - 10:45 a.m. - How To Source the Right Cars, Right Now, Right from your Phone or Computer, hosted by Doug Hadden, VP of Field Initiatives, in Room 302

2:15 - 3:00 p.m. - Auto Auction State of the Industry (Panel), with ACV Chief Sales Officer, Mike Waterman and other industry experts

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit acvauctions.com.

*Disclaimer: Valid for new customers only. Must register via QR code or at acvauctions.com/niada-21. Must take demo by September 30, 2021. $350 Credit will be applied to your ACV Auctions account after demo and expire 14 days from activation. Credits will be automatically applied to next purchase.

About ACV

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

