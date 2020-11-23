Acxiom Selects Cadent as TV Data Activation Partner for Leading Brand Marketer Clients Tweet this

Acxiom data will be integrated with Cadent Viewer Intelligence Graph, Cadent's patented audience graph technology that resolves multiple TV devices back to a viewing household, enables national TV advertisers to de-duplicate and map any audience segment into the full universe of television with minimal drop-off and maximum reach. This partnership enables marketers to overlay specific audience attributes from the broader marketplace, create refined audience segments that can be linked directly to TV viewing and deepen overall campaign effectiveness, all in a privacy-compliant manner.

Marketers, increasingly facing difficulty finding their high-value audiences across screens, are demanding better tools to understand audience identity and activate their data quickly and intelligently across television. In Cadent Platform, marketers can append the Acxiom data segment of their choosing and know more about their audiences before they run campaigns, applying real-time insights to inform planning or optimize performance mid-flight.

"Acxiom is always searching for new and creative ways to connect marketers with their audiences. TV, as one of the most emotionally resonant and effective mediums for marketers, is a natural fit for our abilities as it becomes more data-driven and embraces digital paradigms," said John Baudino, SVP Data & Identity, Acxiom. "We're proud to partner with Cadent to better serve marketers as they seek to use data to reach the right customers through techniques such as data-driven linear television."

"It's exciting to see the acceleration of data-driven performance and accuracy in the TV space," continued Conor Burgess, Head of Partner Development, Advanced TV, Acxiom. "We see opportunities for industry growth from more streamlined TV audience activation."

"As viewer behavior continues to evolve and audiences fragment, it becomes more important than ever for marketers to get a complete view of their customers before and during campaign activation," Tim Jenkins, EVP, Head of Audience & Identity Solutions, of Cadent said. "We're excited to announce the expansion of our partnership with Acxiom, bringing our data expertise and technology together for the marketplace."

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and OTT—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company providing data-driven solutions that enable the world's best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

SOURCE Cadent

Related Links

cadent.tv

