Ad Age Announces New Editor-In-Chief

"I'm incredibly honored to be joining the team at Ad Age," said Peres. "The brand and its journalists have always represented the gold standard, and I look forward to working with the talented editors and reporters to define what's next for Ad Age. The publication has such a rich history, and I'm excited to be a part of its future."

Peres was editor in chief of Details magazine for 15 years until the highly regarded publication was shuttered by Condé Nast in 2015. Since then, he has expanded his considerable purview with his own strategic consulting practice focused on delivering brand, marketing, content and social media strategies for emerging and established brands. Peres was also poised to helm the much-anticipated relaunch of Gawker in 2019 before plans were scuttled by Bustle Digital Group.

"Dan is a remarkable talent," said Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden. "His history of creative ingenuity and cultural fluency will move Ad Age in promising new directions that connect directly with what our audience is seeking—knowledge and understanding with a hint of what is around the corner. Dan comes at a time when our industry needs Ad Age's news and insights more than ever—our robust audience and subscriber growth has proven that. I am thrilled to welcome him to the brand."

Peres comes onboard as Ad Age prepares for a slate of upcoming virtual events, including Inside American's Hottest Brands, Small Agency Conference & Awards, Women to Watch Conference & Awards and Ad Age Next: Food and Beverage. In addition to delivering critical news, Ad Age's exceptional reporting remains centered around the rapid changes taking place across verticals, including media, retail, sports, health care and travel. Ad Age's award-winning Campaign Trail series, led by Ad Age Datacenter, also continues to heat up as election season gets ever closer.

Peres began his career as an editor at W magazine and Women's Wear Daily. He is most recently the author of As Needed for Pain, a memoir published by HarperCollins in February of this year.

