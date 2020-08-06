Ad Age Names Dagger a Small Agency of the Year

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dagger, Atlanta's fastest-growing agency, was the recipient of Ad Age's Silver Award for Small Agency of the Year, Southeast, at last night's Ad Age Small Agency Awards ceremony, an annual celebration of the year's foremost independent and small-scale shops in the advertising industry with fewer than 150 employees. The distinguished award recognizes Dagger's work guiding big brands toward a nimble, media-company mindset, an unprecedented year of growth, and the launch of its own in-house media company.

"To be recognized by Ad Age, an institution in our industry, is truly an honor. Ad Age has long been a champion of the small agency community. An accolade of this magnitude is a reflection of the work we're doing for our clients and it's a thrill for Dagger to join the ranks of those shops Ad Age considers best in class," said Al Patton, Chief Creative Officer.

In 2019, Dagger targeted five RFPs, all household names and Fortune 500 companies: Coca-Cola, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Aflac's social media, and Aflac's advertising agency of record. Dagger won all five resulting in revenue growth that increased its staff to over 50 for the first time and more than doubled its physical footprint including not only a state-of-the-art office space but also a pro-grade shooting studio and full-scale post-production facility.

Dagger also stood up its own in-house media company, Butter.ATL , which quickly became Atlanta's definitive culture channel and a sought-after stage for the city's cultural icons. Butter not only developed into an effective learning lab for the agency to test new production techniques and content type efficacy but also a niche service offering for Dagger clients with an appetite for high-velocity content at the intersection of creative inspiration and cultural relevance.

"We've had our eyes on this prize since our launch in 2015. This award is a tremendous milestone in Dagger's story. We are sincerely proud and grateful to share this achievement with our wildly talented staff and the brands with whom we partner," added Mike Popowski, Chief Executive Officer.

This is Dagger's first Ad Age Small Agency of the Year win. Ad Age is the leading national publication for the ad industry, and Dagger's spotlight article can be found here .

About Dagger

Built in 2015, after the era of mobile and social proliferation, Dagger makes brands culturally relevant within today's fast-moving, consumer-driven marketplace. The full-service, creative advertising agency believes that in order to prosper, brands must behave more like media companies: innovating new ways to capture attention by distributing valuable content across media. Dagger demonstrates this ideology by producing its own media brand, @Butter.ATL . Butter has become Atlanta's definitive culture channel, and a sought-after stage for the city's cultural icons, since its launch in 2018. Equipped with in-house content production capabilities, Dagger offers its clients a full suite of offerings designed to bring brands to market with speed. These include brand and content strategy, storytelling, campaign thinking, media connections, and more. Clients include AFLAC, Intercontinental Hotels Group, The Coca-Cola Company, American Cancer Society, Krystal, AbbVie, United Way, Interface, Boys & Girls Club of America, SweetWater Brewery & The Home Depot. For more information, please visit our website at Dagger.Agency .

Media Contact: Sawyer Armstrong

Communications Manager, Dagger

[email protected] | 404.664.1716

SOURCE Dagger

Related Links

https://dagger.agency

