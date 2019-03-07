Ad Dynamo Opens Twitter Sales Office in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Dynamo has employed a team of Kenyans well known to the digital industry and is led by Adrian Ciesielski. The focus of this office is to make a dedicated team of Twitter experts available to local brands and agencies.

"We love Kenya: the people, business and energy all mix to create so much opportunity. Ad Dynamo has operated in Kenya for well over 5 years, and we're excited to finally put down roots. Our presence has been warmly welcomed, and we are excited to work closer with existing partners and the new ones to come from the region," says Adrian Ciesielski, Country Manager of Ad Dynamo Kenya.

Barry Collins, Senior Director of Twitter Client Solutions at EMEA said: "Twitter sees a huge opportunity in Africa; it is an important element of our growth strategy and we are seeing sustained momentum from across the continent, both in terms of usage and revenue.

"Twitter has worked extensively in North Africa, from our MENA office in Dubai, and Sub Saharan Africa, through our sales partner Ad Dynamo who have worked in the region on our behalf for over five years. Their expansion coincides with our increased efforts in this area, and we look forward to continued success working with the Ad Dynamo team."

Kenya is home to one of the most active audiences on Twitter in Africa, whose user base takes to Twitter in unique ways. The unique blend of wit, humour, and conversation is well characterised by local phenomenons such as the weekly #KOT. #KOT regularly trends in first place in Kenya and has become a staple diet of many every Sunday.

"As Twitter's sales partner in Sub Saharan Africa, Ad Dynamo applies no markup to any Twitter ad spend. Our role is to offer Kenyan advertisers access to the same level of support that an advertiser would receive directly from Twitter in New York or London. We work as an extension of Twitter on the ground, giving brands direct access to best practice, insights, and support to ensure that their investment in Twitter meets and exceeds expectations," says Sean Riley, CEO of Ad Dynamo.

