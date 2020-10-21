AD Securities America Appoints Douglas Post to Managing Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AD Securities America, LLC. (the "Company" or "AD"), a full-service asset manager providing investment services to individual investors, financial advisors and institutions in The United States offering a range of active investment capabilities across both traditional and alternative asset classes, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Post to Managing Director. Mr. Post joins AD Securities America with over 15 years of experience in the investment banking industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Douglas as Managing Director to help lead and accelerate the success of AD as our business continues to grow. We have many talented people on our team, and we are at the forefront of addressing the market demand. His extensive knowledge, experience, and expertise in investment banking, private and venture capital, and M&A will particularly be relevant to our operations and brings a fresh outlook in order to provide the best possible service, extensive insight, and expertise across traditional and alternative investment strategies. This will also ensure we lead our industry into the future," commented Tim Alford, Managing Partner.

"It is such an exciting time within the Company, and I am delighted for the opportunity to serve as Managing Director. As today's business climate is revolutionizing, I look forward to providing innovative solutions as well as working with the exceptional team in place. My goal is to continue to build upon the success of AD and ensure a seamless transition as well as provide the best resources possible for our business operations. I believe AD's team has built a strong track record of success in which we will continue to drive the business forward in the months and years to come," commented Douglas Post, Managing Director.

Having been with AD Securities America since early 2020 specializing in AD Asset Management, Mr. Post's 15-year investment banking career also includes a wealth of experience managing client portfolios institutional and high net worth assets, mutual funds, and investment planning. Prior to AD Securities America, Mr. Post held key roles at Ayco Goldman Sachs and Ernst & Young. Mr. Post holds a Series 6, 7, 63 and 65, and a BS in Mathematics. He is also a member of the executive team and investment committee.

About AD Securities America

AD Securities America has an acknowledged reputation for its extensive array of proven capabilities in equity and debt capital advisory. AD is a full-service asset manager; providing investment services to individual investors, financial advisors and institutions in the united states. they offer a range of active investment capabilities across both traditional and alternative asset classes. We maintain excellent global corporate advisory services through our rigorous work ethic, reputable network and proven track record.

