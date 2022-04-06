Ad Spending Market Size to Grow by USD 342.32 Billion | Increase In Number of Ad-exchange Platforms to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: An increase in the number of Ad-exchange platforms is one of the key drivers likely to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Various platforms, such as Google, Yahoo, and Facebook, have encouraged RTB-based advertising. With an increase in the number of visitors logging into Facebook, the global RTB market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Beacons are an increasingly popular choice for Ad spending apart from social media platforms. These factors will drive the market growth.

is one of the key drivers likely to drive the market's growth during the forecast period. Various platforms, such as Google, Yahoo, and Facebook, have encouraged RTB-based advertising. With an increase in the number of visitors logging into Facebook, the global RTB market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Beacons are an increasingly popular choice for Ad spending apart from social media platforms. These factors will drive the market growth. Market Challenge: The high cost of advertising will emerge as one of the key factors expected to limit the market growth. As a result of the high cost of advertising, the global Ad spending market is witnessing a transition toward digital media. The use of digital forms, such as digital magazines and newspapers, along with mediums such as mobile devices and desktops, will incur lower costs compared with print and broadcast advertising.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The ad spending market report is segmented by Type (Digital, TV, OOH, and Print) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The digital type segment will account for the largest ad spending market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance throughout the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of digital platforms by many companies for advertising and marketing purposes, to reach a larger audience to stay competitive in the market,

North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for Ad spending in North America. The increasing amount of time spent on digital media and the presence of numerous brand managers and advertising agencies will accelerate the Ad spending market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alphabet Inc.



Baidu Inc.



Burkhart Advertising Inc.



Captivate LLC



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.



Comcast Corp.



Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.



Fairway Outdoor LLC



Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd.



JCDecaux Holding



Meta Platforms Inc.



Microsoft Corp.



OUTFRONT Media Inc.



Publicis Groupe SA



Stroer SE and Co. KGaA



The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.



Twitter Inc.



Verizon Communications Inc.



WPP Plc



Omnicom Group Inc.

Ad Spending Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 342.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Burkhart Advertising Inc., Captivate LLC, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Comcast Corp., Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc., Fairway Outdoor LLC, Focus Media Information Technology Co. Ltd., JCDecaux Holding, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., OUTFRONT Media Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, Stroer SE and Co. KGaA, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Twitter Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., WPP Plc, and Omnicom Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 TV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 OOH - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Print - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Baidu Inc.

10.5 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.

10.6 Comcast Corp.

10.7 Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.

10.8 JCDecaux Holding

10.9 Meta Platforms Inc.

10.10 Omnicom Group Inc.

10.11 Publicis Groupe SA

10.12 The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

