MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Crenshaw, M.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of IT & Business Consulting in recognition of her role as Founder & CEO of NXTLVL Consulting Group, LLC.

Ada Crenshaw was born and raised in a small town in Louisiana. She began her undergraduate degree education at The Grambling State University earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems. A month after graduating, she was offered a job as a contractor with The Boeing Company in El Segundo, CA. From there, her career flourished at Boeing and later on with other Government Contractors; Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and L-3 Communications, and others.

With more than twenty years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, Ada Crenshaw is revered for her remarkable contributions to the industry. Throughout her career, Ms. Crenshaw has attained extensive experience in the areas of change and configuration management, leadership, operations and strategic planning. In her current capacity, Ada is a well sought after professional who has developed extensive leadership qualities and innovative knowledge in recommending necessary changes in the workplace, from revamping procedures to purchasing the latest software in the industry.

To further advance her professional career, Ada obtained her Master of Science degree in Information Technology with a concentration in Project Management from Cappella University. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA (all while going to school full-time, working full time and caring for an ailing parent).

She is also an illustrious fellow of several outstanding professional organizations including the International Association of Women (IAW), Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, McKinney

Chamber of Commerce, Change Management Institute, Grambling State University National Alumni, Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce, and the United States Black Chamber of Commerce. She is also charitable to The Samaritan Inn where she volunteers her time in the role of Front Office Host.

In recognition of her professional accolades, Ada was the honorary recipient of the 2018-2019 Influencer of the Year designation by the International Association of Women.

One of the greatest accomplishments in Ada's career was her second job out of college. She was hired to replace someone who was retiring from their position as a Data Management Analyst. But before Ada could start the job the person suddenly retired and left. So, on her first day, she walked into a situation where she had no one to train her. Ada was told by her new team mates that no one else knew the person's job tasks. She walked into the former employee's office and there was paper everywhere. The person had a paper system/process. It took Ada a week to go through all the paperwork to understand the processes and procedures. The next week Ada started working on transferring all the paper data into a database. In three weeks, she turned the data management system from a paper-based process into an automated, electronic process. She also created an automated process to release and deliver products to the customer. The new database cut the release and delivery time from 2½ weeks to one week.

Ada's future goal is to be able to partner with other nonprofit organizations to provide transitional housing to the homeless in order to help them get back on their feet. She would like to build and renovate single-family, townhomes and apartments.

When Ada is not working, she enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends, traveling, reading, snowboarding, dancing, roller-skating, networking, bowling, and miniature golf.

Ada dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her Dad, Walter Crenshaw. Ms. Crenshaw also dedicates recognition to her Mom, Earlee Crenshaw, and the company mascot dog and Director of Paw-blic Relations, Sir Teddy Prince.

Philosophy:

Don't be selfish with your success and talents. You can't be successful until the people around you are successful. One of the greatest gifts you can give someone is the gift of your time and love.

Don't let the sun go down without telling your loved ones, "I love you."

