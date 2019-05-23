Ada Diamonds Announces Official Grand Opening of New York Showroom

The Ada Diamonds New York showroom will officially open to clients for appointments on May 16 th , giving New York area clients the opportunity to learn about lab-grown gems firsthand in an intimate setting. Located in a townhouse that was a one-time residence of Elizabeth Taylor, the Ada showroom will be one of the first tenants of The Elizabeth Collective - a 1901 beaux-arts mansion designed by famed architects Warren and Wetmore. Today, the building, has been reimagined by Roxana Q. Girand of Sebastian Capital as an elegant space for design, art, and artisan-made, luxury goods. By bringing together an array of talent under one roof, The Elizabeth Collective aims to spark new innovations that transcend the barriers of design disciplines.

Whether shopping online or visiting an Ada Diamonds showroom in New York and San Francisco, all clients who work with the brand begin and end the process with their own Concierge, who ensures the process is smooth, enjoyable and informative every step of the way. Ada Diamonds Concierges are all lab diamond experts with advanced knowledge of diamond growth, the 4 C's, and subjective analysis of lab diamonds not visible on a grading report. Ada's Concierges also specialize in curating fancy colored diamonds in a rainbow of colors including yellow, pink, blue, and gray. The Concierge team works with clients worldwide virtually as well as face-to-face through private appointments held in Ada Showrooms.

"When it came time to select a location for our second showroom, we knew it had to be New York ," says Co-Founder, Lindsay Reinsmith. "Now clients from around the world can enjoy the Ada Diamonds luxury client experience with the convenience of a Manhattan location."

The future of fine jewelry is changing, as evidenced by the ever increasing attraction to lab-grown diamonds by consumers worldwide, which has led to a 344% quarter on quarter growth for the Ada Diamonds brand as of Q1 of 2019. Ada Diamonds was launched with the belief that beautiful diamond jewelry can brighten the entire world, not just the recipient's world and with the opening of this new showroom, Ada Diamonds invites more clients to learn about the exciting and sustainable options available with lab-grown gems.

The Ada Diamonds New York showroom will be open for client appointments this month at 10 West 56th Street, 5th Floor. To schedule an appointment please visit www.adadiamonds.com/inquire

Ada Diamonds believes that diamonds should not cost the Earth and the company offers jewelry collections crafted using exclusively laboratory-grown diamonds in its fine jewelry and bridal jewelry collections. Ada's sustainably cultured diamonds are real diamonds, with the exact same crystal structure, chemical composition, optical properties, and physical properties as mined diamonds. At Ada Diamonds, quality is paramount. All products delivered to clients are custom created by artisans in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas, who spend hours to perfect each piece. This ensures all pieces are delivered with the highest-quality cast, smooth setting, and a perfectly placed center stone.

Ada Diamonds is a love story. Founded by wife-husband team, Jason Payne and Lindsay Reinsmith, Ada Diamonds was born from their personal journey to represent their bond of marriage in an ethical, sustainable way. Ada Diamonds represent the pinnacle of human achievement: a symbol of pure love created from pure chemistry is the antithesis to digging a diamond out of a massive hole in the earth. Ada Diamonds pieces are designed to be "poetic science" – a term coined by the brand's namesake, August Ada King, Countess of Lovelace, who was an audacious and brilliant 19th century mathematician, socialite and computer scientist, known as the "Enchantress of Numbers."

Ada Diamonds is not just a jeweler, but rather a Silicon Valley start-up with two goals: the cessation of un-necessary, unethical diamond mining and the acceleration of the Diamond Age of Humanity.

For more information on Ada Diamonds or to browse collections online, please visit www.AdaDiamonds.com.

