ADA Statement Regarding Updated Data from The National Diabetes Statistics Report Provided by CDC

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) today released the following statement regarding the updated data from the National Diabetes Statistics Report provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the number of adults living in the U.S. with diabetes and prediabetes:

"The new CDC data show an alarming increase of diabetes in our nation among adults, with 133 million Americans now living with diabetes or prediabetes, which is an increase of 11 million more Americans. Even more concerning, of those 133 million Americans, there are 96 million adults in the U.S. who currently have prediabetes, but more than 84% of them don't know they have it, which is fueling the diabetes epidemic. Overall, the National Diabetes Statistics Report reaffirms why the ADA is dedicated to innovative research to find a cure for diabetes once and for all, and in the meantime, advocating and fighting each day to help ease the burden through resources and driving awareness about the signs and symptoms of diabetes, the need for affordable insulin and other medications, and greater access to adequate and affordable health care around the country that will improve the lives of all people living with diabetes. Together, we can turn the tide of a disease that affects millions of Americans every day," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer for the American Diabetes Association.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure.

