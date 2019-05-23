Adair Homes Unveils 2019 Catalog Featuring New Floor Plan Options to Fit Every Lifestyle

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adair Homes, Inc., a leading on-your-lot builder that specializes in affordable custom homes in the Northwest and Arizona, today announced the release of its 2019 Adair Homes Floor Plan Catalog. This resource, which features new designs to fit every lifestyle, illustrates Adair's commitment to its customers by responding to requests for more modern floor plans, sustainable options, and trendy rustic farmhouse exteriors.

Every family has different needs and preferences, which is why every home Adair Homes builds is unique. Its homebuilding process provides homebuyers with the opportunity to design around their lifestyles by offering a multitude of layouts, features, and options that suit a variety of different needs while staying within budget. For 2019, Adair has added new exterior options, sustainable features, and floor plans with a modern vibe. The custom homebuilder also recently expanded into Arizona in order to serve more happy homeowners.

"At Adair Homes, we are constantly working to provide more floor plans, features, and options so that buyers can build a new home that truly matches their sense of style, lifestyle, and budget," says Adair's Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joshua Biggs. "Whether you are a young couple buying your first home, a growing family that needs more adaptable spaces, or a multigenerational family that needs to accommodate more family members, our floor plan catalog can help you find the right solution."

Highlighting options to make custom homes greener and a classic farmhouse exterior design, the 2019 Adair Homes Floor Plan Catalog showcases all of the homebuilder's existing plans and introduces four new ones:

The Everett: The largest of the modern floor plans, the Everett offers a spacious 2,830 square feet over two floors. A mid-century modern roofline and elegant window details on the garage and front doors make this chic home stand out on any block. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor, offering maximum privacy, and a spacious open kitchen is connected to both the great room and the dining room, providing convenience for meals and a strong sense of connection. Additional features include: a large covered porch for protective shade, an optional covered patio off the kitchen for summertime entertaining; and an optional third car bay off the two-car garage.

In addition, Adair understands that everything that goes into a home can have an impact on its environmental footprint. The company is conscientious when choosing its supplier partners. Some of the eco-friendly material choices Adair now offers include:

Wayne Dalton thermally efficient garage doors

thermally efficient garage doors LP TechShield Radiant Barrier Sheathing to lower the attic temperature

Therma-Tru doors to maintain the desired indoor air temperature

JELD-WEN Low-E windows to reduce heat transfer

PARR SFI certified lumber for framing

Eco-friendly appliances to keep energy use low

Pacific Crest cabinets finished with water-based, low-VOC stains and finishes

Moen Eco-Performance faucets that use up to 30 percent less water

R-21 Kraft-Faced Batt Insulation with precut widths to reduce waste

100 percent LED lighting to reduce energy consumption

Engineered wood flooring systems that utilize wood waste

Sherwin-Williams paint that meets or exceeds strict VOC guidelines

These efficient building materials will help Adair homeowners benefit from a lifetime of lower utility bills and home comfort.

The 2019 Adair Homes Floor Plan Catalog is now available and can be downloaded for free at https://info.adairhomes.com/adair-floorplan-catalog . Prospective homebuyers can browse the new catalog to see which floor plans and features fit their lifestyles and which options should be prioritized to fit their budget.

About Adair Homes, Inc.

Adair Homes is a premier homebuilder in Arizona and the Northwest. The company was founded in 1969 in Oregon and takes pride in offering better homes for less. Adair continues to invest in its business by providing new home plans for customers. For more information, visit adairhomes.com .

