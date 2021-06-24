Adair Homes Wins 2021 National Home Quality Award

Adair is one of only four home builders to receive the prestigious National Housing Quality Award for 2021. Tweet this

"This award allowed us to dig into our entire customer journey and then review it with industry leaders," Adair SVP of Strategic Growth Josh Biggs said. "It was fun to celebrate what we do well, but the real value came from discovering areas of improvement. We are always striving to be better, so we took the feedback and lessons learned from this process, created a list of items to address, and have been working our way through the list ever since."

That to-do list is complemented by Adair's existing strengths: organizational transparency, engaged human resources, strong business results and leadership that regularly reviews financial performance and is focused on accomplishing objectives and improving performance. NHQ judges noted that Adair's short- and long-term strategic planning was a particular strength.

"Our teams are very passionate about delivering a quality home at a great value for all of our homeowners," Adair CEO Byron Van Kley said. "This award is a representation of the hard work our team puts in on a regular basis to ensure we deliver on both quality and value for each homeowner. We don't just say we deliver — we put in the work to get a stamp of approval from a national organization."

Tailored to the homebuilding industry, NHQ is modeled on the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and ISO 9000 concepts for quality management. The NHQ jury consists of builders that have earned an NHQ Gold Award and quality management experts. This group reviews and scores the NHQ written applications, from which finalists are selected for on-site evaluations. A trio of judges grades the builders and validates that the systems and processes mentioned in the application are in use. Those grades are combined with the application scores to determine whether an applicant should be recognized for an NHQ Award, and, if so, at what level. Regardless, all NHQ applicants receive an extensive 15-30-page report describing their individual company's strengths and opportunities for improvement.

"What came out of this process for me is that it demonstrated how we're already doing so many things well, but it's that incremental consistency across the entire footprint that can really drive us to a whole new level," Van Kley said.

The purpose of the NHQ Awards is not only to provide recognition but also to help homebuilders closely examine their business processes in order to improve them and become even better organizations. The awards are a product of Pro Builder, a leading business content provider for the U.S. housing industry and the official publication of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). Published by SGC Horizon, Pro Builder serves more than 120,000 homebuilders, design professionals and other industry stakeholders through print, digital, video, email, social media and events.

