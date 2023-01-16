Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.59 Billion by 2026 at a 15.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market reached a value of nearly $2,757.45 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93.90% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $2,757.45 million in 2021 to $5,591.82 million in 2026 at a rate of 15.20%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.96% from 2026 and reach $8,991.32 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increased healthcare expenditure, regulatory changes, regulatory changes, government initiatives and rising healthcare costs. The market was restrained by the companies gaining market share without a simple price war, low healthcare access and a lack of awareness on biosimilars among primary care physicians and specialists.



Going forward, a rise in healthcare expenditure, aging population and an increase in healthcare access will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market in the future include insufficient and outdated health system infrastructure.



The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is segmented by product into adalimumab biosimilars, infliximab biosimilars, and Cipleumab. The adalimumab biosimilars market was the largest segment of the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by product, accounting for 39.33% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the Cipleumab segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 17.18% during 2021-2026.



The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is also segmented by application into Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, and other applications. The other applications market was the largest segment of the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by application, accounting for 20.1% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the other applications segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2021-2026.



The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is also segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies market was the largest segment of the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 87.7% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the online pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 32.2% during 2021-2026.



The global adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market is concentrated, with a small number of large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 98.57% of the total market in 2021. Biogen was the largest competitor with 30.14% of the market, followed by Sandoz (Novartis) with23.83 %, Pfizer with 18.04%, Amgen with 7.67%, Celltrion with 4.26%, Samsung Bioepis (Samsung Biologics) with 4.07%, Hetero Drugs Limited with 3.08%, Fresenius Kabi AG with 2.75%, Boehringer Ingelheim with 2.54% and Biocon with2.19 %.



The top opportunities in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by product will arise in the adalimumab biosimilars market segment, which will gain $1,165.5 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by application will arise in the other applications market segment, which will gain $ 601.4 of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacies market segment, which will gain $1,939.2 of global annual sales by 2026. The adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market size will gain the most in the USA at $738.0 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market include focus on launching new products, focus on mergers and acquisitions, focus on establishing strategic partnerships and focus on increasing investments.



Player-adopted strategies in the adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept biosimilars market include focus on expanding market presence through strategic collaborations and partnerships, focus on meeting the changing needs of health care providers and patients through launching new biosimilar formulations and focus on strengthening business operations through the launch of new products.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Adalimumab Biosimilars; Infliximab Biosimilars; Cipleumab

2) By Application: Crohn's Disease; Psoriatic Arthritis; Rheumatoid Arthritis; Ulcerative Colitis; Ankylosing Spondylitis; Plaque Psoriasis; Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Adalimumab, Infliximab And Etanercept Biosimilars Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Robust Competition in the Marketplace

7.2. Growing Mergers And Acquisitions

7.3. Revised FDA Regulations To Facilitate Biosimilar Drug Development

7.4. Large Number Of Strategic Partnerships

7.5. Increasing Investments In Biosimilars Market



8. Global Market Size And Growth



9. Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market, Regional Analysis



10. Global Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Segmentation



11. Asia-Pacific Market



12. Western Europe Market



13. Eastern Europe Market



14. North America Market



15. South America Market



16. Middle East Market



17. Africa Market



18. Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



19. Company Profiles



20. Pipeline Analysis



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market



22. Global Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market Opportunities And Strategies



23. Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Market, Conclusions And Recommendations



24. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Biogen

Novartis (Sandoz)

Pfizer

Amgen

Celltrion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0m8d1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets