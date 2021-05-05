Adam A. Schwartzbaum promoted to Partner at Moskowitz Law Firm

Since its founding in 2018, The Moskowitz Law Firm has quickly grown to become one of the preeminent Plaintiffs' Class Action law firms in the country. The Firm has resolved some of the largest class actions in Florida and nationwide, co-counselling with over 50 different plaintiffs' firms in their quests for justice.



Adam has contributed to the Firm's great success by taking a leading role in many of the Firm's class action cases, including coordinating with co-counsel from across the country in over a dozen class action lawsuits against the nation's largest insurance companies seeking coverage for business owners' business interruption losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Firm was recently recognized for its national leadership in this area by being appointed as Plaintiffs' Co-Lead Counsel in multidistrict litigation centralized in the Western District of Pennsylvania, In re Erie COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance Litigation, MDL No. 2969. Adam has also played an important role in generating and successfully resolving several noteworthy class actions, including a case against the largest property insurance company in Florida.

In addition, Adam leads the Firm's busy state and federal appellate practice, utilizing his ten years of appellate experience to represent the Firm in the Florida District Courts of Appeal and the federal Circuit Courts of Appeal. For example, Adam helped lead a team of lawyers to brief and argue Cherry v. Dometic, 986 F.3d 1296 (11th Cir. 2021), an appeal that resulted in an opinion clarifying and revising the "ascertainability" standard to the benefit of class action plaintiffs across the country.

Adam is a graduate of Brandeis University and the University of Pennsylvania School of Law and has been a litigator in south Florida since 2011. In addition to his work for The Moskowitz Law Firm, Adam is a community leader, serving as Secretary of the Nu Deco Ensemble Board of Directors, as member of the Board of Directors of Temple Menorah, Miami Beach, and as J-Street's District Coordinator for Congresswoman Federica Wilson. Adam also helped found South Florida's Israel Bonds Young Investor Society and Jewish Community Services' Team Blue Card, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for indigent Holocaust survivors since 2013. Adam has also served as Co-Chair of the South Florida Lawyer's Chapter of the American Constitution Society, member of the Miami-Dade County Democratic Party's Executive Committee, and member of the American Jewish Committee's Global ACCESS Board.

