Adam and Caitlin Thielen Team Up with Jennie-O Turkey Store to Donate 1,000 Turkeys

Adam and Caitlin Thielen, along with their sons, Asher and Hudson, were on hand today to distribute the Jennie-O ® turkeys to families.

"Teaming up with organizations like Jennie-O and the Salvation Army for today's giveaway was a natural fit as they share many of the values that we do," said Adam Thielen. "With Jennie-O based right here in Minnesota and the fact that Caitlin and I were born in Minnesota, it's especially wonderful to see us all come together to give back to the communities that have given us so much over the years."

Jennie-O and its parent company, Hormel Foods, are committed to alleviating food insecurity, according to Steve Lykken, president of Jennie-O.

"Thanksgiving is a time when we naturally think of those who need a helping hand, but our work doesn't end with the holidays," he said. "As a food company, it's our privilege to play a part in feeding the world, including those who are unable to purchase our products."

About Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. Jennieo.com

About the Thielen Foundation

With an overarching theme on youth development, the Thielen Foundation aims to create programs that serve, educate and inspire those in need so they're equipped and empowered to reach their full potential in life. The Thielen motto to "achieve your full potential" is a guiding principle lived out by Adam every day and is meant to inspire and motivate individuals to overcome challenges and adversity so they are able to tackle some of life's biggest goals.

