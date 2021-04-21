Adam Boehler Announces New Healthcare Firm, Rubicon Founders, Headquartered In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Boehler and the Rubicon Founders Team will celebrate the opening of their new company headquarters in Nashville, TN, with an open house and ribbon cutting featuring remarks by U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, and other notable guests. Rubicon Founders is an entrepreneurial healthcare firm focused on building and growing transformational companies. Rubicon invests in and partners to build meaningful businesses that create enduring value by transforming the way people receive care.

"After an exhaustive search around the country, I am pleased to call Nashville home to our new firm. The team at Rubicon Founders will contribute to Nashville's expanding growth, entrepreneurial community, and will tap into Nashville's extraordinary healthcare talent pool," said Rubicon Founders CEO, Adam Boehler.

What: Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Rubicon Founders New HQ

Who: Adam Boehler, CEO, and U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty

When: Friday, April 30th, 8-10am; 9:15am ribbon cutting & remarks from U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty

Where: Rubicon Founders HQ, 1215 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Founder

Adam Boehler is the founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders. Adam has founded three successful businesses and is widely regarded as a leader in the healthcare and private investment sectors. Most recently, Adam founded and served as CEO of Landmark Health, a company delivering around-the-clock medical care to chronically ill patients in their homes. While at Landmark, Adam was recruited to lead healthcare innovation for the United States, serving as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Deputy Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and Director of the Innovation Center at CMS (CMMI) where he focused on transforming the American healthcare system to create better outcomes for patients at lower cost. Following HHS, Adam was unanimously confirmed by a bi-partisan U.S. Senate to serve as the first CEO of the new U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government's $60 billion-dollar international investment arm.

SOURCE Rubicon Founders