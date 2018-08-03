Adam Civalier opens New York commercial properties to street art talent

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a huge fan of the graffiti art style and associated culture, and having invested in commercial real estate in and around Rochester, I've found myself in a great position to do something for—and alongside—the street art community," the Rochester native explains. With a variety of industrial, commercial, and restaurant properties and sites in the area, Adam Civalier has opened many of them to local graffiti artists. "It suddenly struck me," he points out, "how most of these buildings are the perfect blank canvas. As such, I reached out to several of my favorite artists with a proposition."

Much to his delight and thanks to the skills of prominent New York street artists such as Cruk, Thievin' Stephen and others Civalier has seen a number of his buildings adorned with the work of these critically acclaimed individuals.

The work, undertaken entirely legally and with Civalier's obvious blessing, has subsequently been showcased on social media, attracting thousands of interactions on sites such as Instagram and Facebook.

Discussing the idea, and of connecting in particular with FUA Krew, Civalier remarks, "Overall, it has turned out to be a great bit of initiative. Now, we're showcasing great artwork, we're showcasing some of my commercial spaces, and—perhaps best of all—it's all being done well within the law."

He continues, "Thievin' Stephen, whose art is heavily influenced by architecture and the natural world, creates these intricate, layered visions of society, and I'm obviously incredibly proud to be able to provide a canvas for even a fraction of his work."

"Meanwhile," he adds, "recent work carried out by Cruk, for example, of the FUA Krew perfectly details the visual element of hip-hop. I don't consider it graffiti in the traditional sense, it's art to me, pure and simple."

It's not just commercial and industrial spaces which Civalier has opened up to the street art community either. As a restaurateur, he's also integrated elements of street art and culture into his restaurant interiors.

"What's more," he adds in closing, "it's a series of interests and a portfolio which continues to grow, steadily, meaning the canvas keeps expanding, providing more and more space for talented graffiti artists to exhibit their skills going forward. I'm genuinely excited about seeing what's to come."

SOURCE Adam Civalier