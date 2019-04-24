Adam Daines Announced As New Associate Principal Of 4 Point Consulting

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Point Consulting is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Daines as a new Associate Principal Consultant to their team. In this role, Adam will help expand the firm's presence in Denver, lead their growing private equity division, and provide HR and talent acquisition expertise to startup, small business, and venture capital clients.

Adam joins 4 Point Consulting with a wealth of knowledge and experience spanning the US, Europe, and Asia. He's served as the Director of Human Resources and Operations at KSDT CPA and Regional HR Manager at Grant Thornton LLP. At KSDT Adam built the HR department from the ground up, created competency grids, created and implemented an HRIS, lead C-Suite and VP-level executive searches, negotiated benefits contracts, and established the company's business-focused HR models. Most recently, Adam served as the Vice President of Human Resources at SAFEbuilt, where he developed the company's HR practices, implemented an HRIS, ensured compliance, and worked with local leadership across the country.

Adam studied Advanced Business at Boston College and went on to receive a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) JD from Nottingham Trent University, where he studied Employment Law. He holds a PHR (Professional in Human Resources) Certification from HRCI and certificates from CIPD.

For inquiries contact 4 Point Consulting CEO and Principal Consultant, Christy Hopkins, at Christy@4pointconsulting.com .

About 4 Point Consulting:

4 Point Consulting is an HR and Talent Acquisition Consulting Firm specializing in helping startups, small businesses, venture capital and private equity firms take care of the "people part" of their business. Services range from full-time talent acquisition to complete benefits systems creation, from employer brand enhancement to HRIS implementation.

4 Point was founded with a mission to provide on-demand, customized HR and talent acquisition services while maintaining a responsible, ethical, and productive workplaces that cultivate success.

