Adam Equipment Introduces Latitude Scales For Weighing and Counting Tasks

OXFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Equipment, a leading provider of professional weighing equipment, announced today that its new Latitude bench scales are shipping. Latitude compact bench scales deliver an excellent value for production, warehouse or field use, in industries such as manufacturing, food processing, catering, packaging and veterinary.

Featuring a sleek, compact design, Latitude fits readily on a small desk or in work areas with limited space. Its solid construction includes sturdy ABS plastic housing that is lightweight, so Latitude is portable yet durable enough for industrial use. A large, grade 304 stainless steel pan removes easily for cleaning.

The scale is simple to use, as it contains just five keys that are color-coded to highlight the most frequently used functions. The keypad is sealed, so dirt or spills can be wiped up quickly.

Latitude is powered by the included AC adapter or internal rechargeable battery. The battery operates for 240 hours on a charge, so you don't have to worry about losing power. For added convenience and unrestricted portability, you can also charge and operate Latitude using any USB power source, such as the USB port in a vehicle or external USB power banks. The programmable auto power-off feature helps save electricity by turning off the scale when it's not in use.

A zero-tracking feature ensures that the display returns to zero after each measurement, expediting the process of weighing multiple items in rapid succession. An audible overload alarm warns when the weight exceeds the scale's capacity. External calibration allows verification and adjustment with weights.

Latitude offers a variety of modes, including parts counting, checkweighing and percentage weighing.

Key Benefits:

Results are displayed in under 1 ½ seconds, speeding up processing time for faster throughput.

Accelerate quality control and packaging tasks with Latitude's checkweighing function, reducing waste and overages. Amber, green and red LEDs on the Latitude indicate if a sample is under, over, or within the preset limits.

checkweighing function, reducing waste and overages. Amber, green and red LEDs on the Latitude indicate if a sample is under, over, or within the preset limits. Improve efficiency during inventory tasks and perform parts counting with ease using preset sample sizes.

A fully charged battery operates for an impressive 240 hours, ensuring task completion without power loss.

For added flexibility, Latitude can be operated using an external USB power source.

The Latitude replaces Adam's popular LBK series.

For more details about Latitude compact bench scales, visit www.adamequipment.com/latitude-compact-bench-scales.

About Adam Equipment

For more than 45 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide. Adam's global distribution network serves the laboratory, health and fitness, education, industrial, food, jewelry and animal/veterinary markets. With operations in the United Kingdom, United States, China, Australia, South Africa and throughout Europe, Adam Equipment can provide prompt customer service and ensure expeditious product delivery to distributors worldwide. For more information about the company and its products, go to www.adamequipment.com.

Media Contact:

Ruthanne Bell

Adam Equipment

r.bell@adamequipment.com

(USA) 203-790-4774

SOURCE Adam Equipment

Related Links

http://adamequipment.com

