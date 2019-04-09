Adam Equipment Introduces Swift Retail Scales

MILTON KEYNES, England, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Equipment, a leading provider of professional weighing equipment, is now offering its new Swift retail scale. The EC type-approved Swift provides an ideal weighing solution for retail operations where pricing is based on weight. The Swift features multiple currency capability and can output data in different languages.

Swift includes eight models with capacities up to 30kg and readabilities of 0.5 to 10g. An excellent choice for market, deli, or catering use, the Swift contains a highly visible backlit LCD that shows weight, unit price, and total. The rear display mounts on a pillar or on the back of the scale, allowing customers to simultaneously view information and verify quantity and pricing, which can help boost customer satisfaction.

Swift efficiently stores up to 160 of the most popular products, so users can recall them with a few keystrokes. Colour-coded keys facilitate quick recognition of the most frequently used buttons. To speed up repetitive weighing tasks, Swift contains a preset tare function.

All Swift models include features that enable it to operate in a manner similar to a cash register. The 'CH' change key automatically calculates change due to the customer. Simply press the key, enter the amount paid, and the difference appears on the screen. The total price/items sold function displays the grand total of all transactions. This allows users to determine the complete amount due if they weighed several items.

Businesses selling food must adhere to health and sanitary guidelines. Swift features easy-to-clean ABS plastic construction and a durable stainless steel top pan, which is adequately sized to hold all types of containers. To help maintain cleanliness, specially designed drip channels beneath the pan help divert spills.

An RS-232 interface or optional USB offer connection to computers and printers, allowing rapid data transmission. The Swift features a rechargeable battery and auto power-off, making it an excellent choice for market stands or other areas where electricity is unavailable. Adjustable leveling feet help optimise setup for reliable weighing and calculations.

About Adam Equipment

For more than 45 years, Adam Equipment has designed and manufactured precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide. Adam's global distribution network serves the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, food, and animal/veterinary markets. With operations in the United Kingdom, United States, China, Australia, South Africa and throughout Europe, Adam Equipment can provide prompt customer service and ensure expeditious product delivery to distributors worldwide. For more information about the company and its products, go to www.adamequipment.com.

