Adam Equipment Launches New BCT and AE 504 Advanced Label Printing Scales and Indicators

OXFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Equipment, a leading worldwide manufacturer of professional scales and balances, expanded its line of counting scale and indicators with the release of its new BCT line of bench and floor scales, along with its newly-released AE 504 indicator, which features an integrated label printer.

Combining a full range of counting applications with a built-in label printer into a single compact solution, the highly accurate BCT scale and AE 504 indicator allow users to increase accuracy and save time counting multiple items of all sizes, ranging from small spare parts to large boxes. The addition of a built-in label printer – which allows users to add barcodes, QR codes, pictures and logos to the labels in English, French, German or Spanish – removes the risk of errors in transcribing counts by printing key data during the counting process. The BCT and AE 504 are ideal for inventory purposes, as well as research and development.

The BCT line comprises six different models, ranging in capacities from 35lb/16kg to 660lb/300kg and readabilities from 0.001lb/0.5g to 0.05lb/0.02kg, with two platform sizes (11.8 x 15.7"/300 x 400mm and 15.7 x 19.7"/400 x 500mm).

The BCT, with a die-cast aluminum base and easy-to-clean stainless steel platform, and the AE 504, with its sturdy, lightweight ABS plastic housing, feature rugged construction ideal for industrial use, inventory tasks, batching, shipping and receiving. With the indicator attached to the included pillar, the BCT can be used on the floor or a bench.

The AE 504 and BCT offer a sealed keypad with a large, easy-to-read backlit LCD screen featuring 0.9"-tall digits. The color-coded keypad allows for quick and easy configuration. Additionally, a numeric keypad can be used to manually enter tare weights, unit weights and sample sizes, along with serving a secondary function to add letters when needed.

The indicator offers a preset tare, four weighing units (grams, kilograms, pounds and ounces) and 1000+ PLU (product look up) memories.

An RS-232 interface provides a fast, convenient connection to computers and external printers, outputting weight, unit weight and count. The AE 504 allows user-selectable scale division and 1:60,000 resolution.

An internal rechargeable battery allows the scales to operate for approximately 70 hours if electricity is unavailable. Energy-saving options include an auto power-off option and a programmable backlight for the LCD screen that can be set to "always on," "always off" or "light only when weighing."

To learn more about the BCT scales and AE 504, visit www.adamequipment.com.

About Adam Equipment

Adam Equipment was founded in 1972. It designs and manufactures precision balances and scales for professionals worldwide. Adam Equipment's global distribution network serves the laboratory, medical, education, industrial, legal cannabis, food, and animal/veterinary markets. Its head office is in Milton Keynes, England and has extensive operations and holdings in the United States, China, Australia, South Africa, and Germany.

Media Contact:

Brian Thomas

Adam Equipment

press@adamequipment.com

203-790-4774

SOURCE Adam Equipment

Related Links

http://adamequipment.com

