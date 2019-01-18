Adam Kahn Promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Grey Midwest

Tony Desjardins, Managing Director of Grey Midwest, said, "This is a well-deserved promotion for Adam. His dynamic leadership has helped us build a contemporary, fully-integrated creative agency with digital, data and commerce at its core. His desire to make Cincinnati a creative destination continues to transform the agency."

He continued, "We've broken new ground in brand experience with the creativity, collaboration and speed to market our clients are demanding and we've grown with them."

Adam Kahn: Bio

At Grey Midwest, Adam Kahn oversees all creative development; helps set and implement the creative vision; recruit top talent and guide new business creative efforts.

His diverse background in film, TV, and game development has contributed to his award-winning work including recognition at the Cannes Lions, Effies, Digiday and Webby Awards.

Kahn began his advertising career at Grey New York in 2006. Along the way, he has served in creative roles at Rapp and McGarryBowen where he led Verizon's Branded Entertainment business, working with Lady Gaga and Beyonce, and created a mobile phone game with NASA which debuted on the Cannes Lions Innovation Stage in 2015. He joined POSSIBLE Cincinnati in 2015, which has become part of Grey.

He has worked with such blue chip clients as Diageo, Pringles, Procter & Gamble, Essilor of America, Mercedes-Benz, Walmart, Pepsico, Verizon and Maserati.

He got his start in the mailroom at The William Morris Agency in New York before a stint in Hollywood.

Grey Midwest

Grey Midwest is the agency's North American center of excellence for performance marketing. The hub includes:

Grey: the award-winning, full-service creative advertising agency, complemented with activation and public relations; social marketing; and design capabilities.

the award-winning, full-service creative advertising agency, complemented with activation and public relations; social marketing; and design capabilities. Grey Commerce: a proprietary practice that merges shopper and ecommerce sensibility into a new offering dedicated to making brands buyable, using data and creativity, to move consumers to action and, ultimately, purchase.

a proprietary practice that merges shopper and ecommerce sensibility into a new offering dedicated to making brands buyable, using data and creativity, to move consumers to action and, ultimately, purchase. Townhouse: the full-service, creative production agency, serving Grey clients. Townhouse features a new state-of-the-art 3,500 sq. foot end-to-end content creation studio across all channels.

About Grey



Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Walgreens, Applebee's, and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S 'Global Agency Of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's 'Agency Of the Year' and CAMPAIGN magazine's 'Global Network of the Year' in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

Contact: Owen J. Dougherty

212-546-2551

owen.dougherty@grey.com

SOURCE Grey