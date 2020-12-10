Adam Knoth named Partner and Head of Trading at Macro Risk Advisors

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macro Risk Advisors (MRA), a leading provider of global market risk analysis and execution services for institutional investors, today announced the promotion of Adam Knoth to Partner and Head of Trading. This appointment strengthens the management of MRA and further enables the firm to achieve its mission of helping clients better manage risk and generate return.

Mr. Knoth has been at MRA since 2017, focused on providing the firm's institutional clients with seamless execution services across the stock, ETF and option markets. In this capacity, he utilizes a suite of electronic trading tools and is actively engaged on the voice brokerage side with counterparties that provide liquidity to the MRA client base. In his expanded role as Head of Trading, Mr. Knoth will oversee the execution process, working in conjunction with the sales team to provide superior service to MRA clients. "The trading process for US listed options demands speed, judgement and a command of technology. As our firm aims to differentiate itself on both idea generation and the strength of our execution process, the expertise Adam brings is critical. We are very excited to bring him on as partner," said Brian Bier, President of MRA.

"The precision with which Adam handles each order makes him a truly valuable asset for our clients and our team. We congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion," said Dean Curnutt, founder and CEO of MRA. "I am very excited to receive this promotion and I look forward to collaborating further with our team in order to help our clients achieve their investment goals," said Mr. Knoth.

About Macro Risk Advisors

Macro Risk Advisors is an independent derivatives strategy and execution firm headquartered in New York and specializing in translating proprietary market intelligence into specific trading ideas for institutional investors. Utilizing proven techniques for trade execution, MRA enables clients to consistently achieve efficient pricing in the equity and option markets. MRA's strategy notes are read by more than 500 unique institutional firms. The company is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information, visit www.macroriskadvisors.com or RESP MRAD on Bloomberg.

