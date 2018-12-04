Adam Math promoted to Vice President of Whitman Insight Strategies, Madison Ulczak joins team as Analyst

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitman Insight Strategies (WINS), a research-based strategy consultancy, today announced the promotion of Adam Math to Vice President, and the hiring of Madison Ulczak as an Analyst.

"Adam is a trusted advisor to our clients, and a respected leader within our organization," said Scott Kotchko, President of Whitman Insight Strategies. "As a strategist, his work has been unparalleled in helping clients solve big problems and successfully navigate change."

Commenting on his promotion, Mr. Math said "I'm excited for my new role, the firm, and our future. We exist to help our clients reach and exceed their goals. Our dedication to listening, innovating, and providing clear strategies for our clients is what drives us each and every day."

Adam Math joined WINS in 2012, and most recently held the title of Senior Director. He previously worked at Nielsen in Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Math holds a B.S. in Marketing from the New York University Stern School of Business and is an avid fan of the New York Mets.

WINS also announced today the addition of Madison Ulczak as an Analyst. Ms. Ulczak was previously an Analyst with The Expert Institute, and is a graduate of Cornell University, holding a B.S. with high distinction in Human Development and minors in Global Health, and Law & Society.

"Madison joins our firm with academic and professional experience in social science research, policy research, and legal research that will immediately add value across the brands, causes, and campaigns we serve," said Mr. Kotchko.

