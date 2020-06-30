Adam Selwyn Joins MWWPR As Chief Creative Officer

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's top independent public relations firms, announced today that Adam Selwyn has joined the agency as Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer. Selwyn previously led creative for Weber Shandwick's 3PM group.

As Chief Creative Officer, Selwyn will be responsible for leading creative ideation across the firm's portfolio of clients in food and beverage, B2B, sports and entertainment, technology and beyond, working with all practices and office locations under MWWPR's one P&L model.

(PRNewsfoto/MWWPR)

"I was incredibly impressed with the versatility of Adam's work throughout his career, and particularly most recently at 3PM where he demonstrated an ability to create truly breakthrough campaigns," said Michael Kempner, CEO and Founder of MWWPR. "Adam embodies our CorpSumer™ approach of seamlessly integrating consumer and corporate creative ideation, making him the perfect person to lead next generation programming across the entire agency."

Prior to MWWPR, Selwyn led creative for Weber's 3PM shop designed to serve the Anheuser-Busch business. He previously spent time at Text100 and Golin.

"The opportunity to join MWWPR to further develop a company culture of creativity and curiosity is incredibly exciting," said Selwyn. "I was deeply inspired by MWWPR's leadership, people, work and company philosophy and look forward to being a driving force in delivering work that changes the face of our clients' business and the world in which they work."

