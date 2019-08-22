Adam Smith Wear Launches the Next-Gen Brand of Luxurious Men's Underwear

The Adam Smith Wear is a collection specially created by Yasemin, a renowned New York fashion designer who has been in the business for over 30 years. The Adam Smith Collections were inspired as a response to men's needs and expectations for boxer shorts to be comfortable, classy, and present lots of varieties.

"One day, I was speaking with a dear friend of mine about buying underwear, and he said that men are not as lucky as women; men are not given as much choice, and cannot afford to be picky. I realized that he was right! That's when I started my research; I started talking with the men and asked what they were looking for in their underwear, and pretty soon I was getting input from lots of men around the globe," Yasemin revealed.

There are 7 different collections in the Adam Smith Brand. The purpose is to allow different choices depending on the need – the Executive, (for men who wear suits and official dresses); Basic, (casual underwear); Sports, (for the gym, athletics, etc.); U-Collection, (for men who love colors and dinner dates); Relax Boxer Shorts, (for in-house use); Seamless Collection, (for men who need comfort and relaxation at all times); and Form Collections, (Work, Casual, Sports, Dates, In-house, and for men who love to define their shape respectively).

In an exclusive interview, Yasemin said, "You can pick from our wide range of underwear lines, depending on your needs – whether it's to wear comfortably under your suit, to help you work out without breaking a sweat, to looking your best for a date, or whatever else your needs may be. All designs are detailed for your comfort."

The fabrics are chosen from the best available underwear material and tested by experts. Also, all Adam Smith Underwear are fitted on all body types of men to ensure the right fit for every consumer. Visit www.adamsmithwear.com to learn more. 10% Off Promo Code: AS1ENJOY

Media Contact:

Olu Ajanwachuku

(917) 960-2736

press@gvate.com

SOURCE Adam Smith

Related Links

https://adamsmithwear.com

