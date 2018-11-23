Adam Thielen Is Making Big Receptions Both On And Off The Field

"From day one, Choice Bank has been extremely excited to partner with us and they've been committed to the Thielen Foundation," said Adam Thielen. "When you have partners and people that are that committed to what you're doing, that's when you have success and that's when you're able to help more people and make a difference."

North Dakota-based Choice Bank, which recently expanded in Minnesota through its acquisition of Venture Bank, has a history of philanthropy with a "People First" commitment to bettering the communities where they work and live.

"We're proud to partner with Adam, Caitlin and the Thielen Foundation to support their mission and help them grow," said Choice Bank CEO Brian L. Johnson. "Hopefully our partnership and financial commitment will help attract others to focus on this foundation and what it can do for the community."

"At Choice Bank, one of our major stakeholders is our community and that's why we're in business," said Choice Bank Minnesota Market President Michael Zenk (formerly of Venture Bank). "Giving back and building is what being a community bank is all about."

"I'm very thankful for all of the support that I've received to get to where I am today. It's important to give thanks. During the off-season I took time to send notes and speak with many of the coaches, teammates, teachers, friends and family that have helped me along the way," said Adam Thielen, "But I know that actions speak louder than words, so Caitlin and I created the Thielen Foundation to give back and help others with a focus on youth development."

One of the first Thielen Foundation initiatives has been supporting the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital with financial assistance and personal visits with a focus on the Pediatric Behavioral Health Unit.

"The biggest thing for us is letting the kids know that we care and we want to get to know them, and we want to hear their struggles and hear their joys, and just help them in any way that we can," said Adam's wife Caitlin Thielen, "We don't just want to be the face of the organization, we want to get involved and do good things for other people."

Choice Bank is also matching all donations to a PledgeIt campaign that will encourage fans to support The Thielen Foundation by committing to donate for every catch Adam makes for the remainder of 2018-2019 season. Both Thielen and Choice Bank will match all donations, up to $19,000 (a tribute to Thielen's jersey number). Fans can make donations online at: http://www.pledgeit.org/thielenfoundation.

In addition, Choice Bank is the presenting sponsor of the Thielen Foundation's inaugural Winter Topgolf Classic on December 3 which is already sold-out.

"At Choice Bank, they don't just say people first, they live it," said Thielen.

About Thielen Foundation: Founded in 2018 by Adam and Caitlin Thielen, the Thielen Foundation aims to create and support programs that serve, educate and inspire people so they're equipped and empowered to achieve their full potential in life. With a focus on youth development, the organization is dedicated to help people overcome challenges and adversity with a guiding principle "Achieve Your Full Potential." For more information, go to: www.thielenfoundation.org.

About Choice Bank: Founded in 2001, Choice Bank is a PeopleFirst financial services organization that remains locally owned and built around long-term customer relationships and authentic community banking. Choice has received industry recognition as American Banker Magazine's 'Best Places to Work', Independent Banker Magazine's 'Top 50 Fastest Growing U.S. Banks in the last 20 Years', Association of Fundraising Professionals 'Corporate Leadership of Philanthropy' award and recognized by S&P Global as a top-performing U.S. community bank in their asset category. For more information, go to: www.bankwithchoice.com.

