Adam4Adam Raises $10,000 For The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC)

MONTREAL, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Adam4Adam has raised a total of $10,000 for the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) as part of its week-long Pride campaign to support Black Lives Matter Movement. Adam4Adam app and website users were able to raise a bit under $5,000 and Adam4Adam is proud to round it up to $5,000 and then top it with an additional $5,000. This initiative is part of Adam4Adam's commitment to support the Black LGBTQ community.

This is not the first time Adam4Adam had pledged its support to an LGBT organization. For the past four years, Adam4Adam and its users have been raising funds for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) come December 1 of each year. In 2019 alone, Adam4Adam matched its users' contributions and a total of $9,310 was raised and donated to ETAF.

"We wanted our organization to find a cause to support to make an impact during these trying times because people of color (POC) have always been a huge part of our community since 2003, and we wanted to give back and show our support to our black friends within the LGBTQ community!" says David Lesage, COO of Adam4Adam. "And then we found NBJC, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same gender loving (LGBTQ/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS."

Further, Mr. Lesage said, "Fifty-three percent of Adam4Adam members are people of color, this probably makes us the most diverse LGBTQ dating community online and we are very proud of that. This campaign, therefore, is but a part of Adam4Adam's duty to the community. We know that we are stronger and more beautiful with all of you!"

