ADAMA and Pessl Instruments Signed Agreement for Global Partnership

ADAMA, a leading global crop protection company is partnering with Pessl Instruments, a leader in the development and distribution of hardware and software for smart agriculture applications.

The agreement signed between the parties reflects ADAMA's intention to work with Pessl as a preferred partner. After several years of using various solutions from the METOS® services portfolio ADAMA and Pessl will work together to expand their collaboration.

Dani Harari, SVP Resources and Strategy at ADAMA, said: "We are happy to expand our partnership with Pessl Instruments to provide growers and ag professionals with tools that enable the effective and efficient use of agricultural inputs, an important part of every farmer's success. The combination of this advanced technology together with ADAMA's vast portfolio, global reach and deep domain expertise will further extend the value we bring to farmers all over the world. We aim to continue providing these and other valuable services and products to enable farmers to optimize yields and help them grow."

Gottfried Pessl, Founder and CEO of Pessl Instruments said: "After many years of great working relationship in countries like Brazil, Ukraine, Australia, Romania etc. we are excited to announce this global partnership to increase our footprint in tangible IoT solutions for farmers. We will make available to all ADAMA partners our complete sensor technologies for weather and irrigation management, integrated software suites as well as many other exciting tools that are available in our portfolio to help farmers in risk mitigation and optimization of their farming activities. This new partnership with ADAMA and our global partnership with John Deere announced earlier this year is creating an ecosystem with unmatched services for any location on the globe."

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., together with Hubei Sanonda Ltd, to be known as ADAMA, is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture - offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 6,600-strong team reaches farmers in over 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, visit us at http://www.adama.com and follow us on Twitter® at @AdamaAgri.

For more than 30 years, Pessl Instruments has been offering tools for informed decision making. A complete range of wireless, solar powered monitoring systems which supports almost all communication standards roofed under the METOS® brand are available to our clients worldwide. The systems, along with online platform FieldClimate.com are applicable in all climate zones and can be used in various industries and for various purposes - from agriculture to research, hydrology, meteorology, flood warning and more. Over the years, METOS® has become a global brand with local support in over 85 countries including 15 own branch offices and over 200 employees. We are proud to say we managed to reach out to every corner of the world. We believe that our durable, highly precise technology and the demonstrated support from our trained partners worldwide over the last 30 years are the recipe for our global success. To find out more: http://www.metos.at

